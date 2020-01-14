Littleton Regional Hospital Not Pursuing Case Against DHHS, ConvenientMD

ConvenientMD celebrated its grand opening in December. (File Photo by Robert Blechl)

According to a court check on Monday, Littleton Regional Healthcare is not pursuing its lawsuit against the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to prevent DHHS from issuing a license to the ConvenientMD urgent care clinic.

On Dec. 10, following a court hearing a week earlier, Grafton Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod denied LRH’s motion for preliminary injunction and granted a motion by DHHS, represented by the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, to dismiss the case.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments