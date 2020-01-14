Littleton Regional Hospital Not Pursuing Case Against DHHS, ConvenientMD

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
According to a court check on Monday, Littleton Regional Healthcare is not pursuing its lawsuit against the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to prevent DHHS from issuing a license to the ConvenientMD urgent care clinic.
On Dec. 10, following a court hearing a week earlier, Grafton Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod denied LRH’s motion for preliminary injunction and granted a motion by DHHS, represented by the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, to dismiss the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.