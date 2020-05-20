LITTLETON, N.H. — Testing for antibodies - to determine if someone has already had the COVID-19 infection - is coming Tuesday to the North Country of New Hampshire.
Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) has partnered with ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care to make testing for COVID-19 infections and the presence of antibodies available - no reservations or referrals required.
Insurance would likely pay for New Hampshire residents to get the tests. Vermonters could get the antibody testing too, for a fee, if desired, officials said.
The testing site at Littleton Regional Hospital opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, a New Hampshire-based urgent care company, and LRH launched a temporary testing site earlier this month in Lincoln. The initial response of their Lincoln site indicated a greater need for testing services in northern New Hampshire.
“This cooperative effort between Littleton Regional Healthcare and ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care allows for widespread and more rapid testing of the region we serve,” says LRH Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward Duffy.
“Expanded testing capabilities lead to early intervention and better community surveillance which are key in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” says Robert Nutter, president and CEO of Littleton Regional Healthcare.
The designated testing site is located behind the LRH campus at 600 St. Johnsbury Road, and will be open Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. without reservations required.
Those seeking testing must turn on to Hilltop Road to access the rear of the LRH facility. Signage displayed along St. Johnsbury Road, Hilltop Road, and on-site will provide instructions on where to go to receive testing.
Both COVID-19 active infection testing (nasal swab) and COVID-19 antibody testing (blood draw) will be available at this location.
Patient identification and insurance information (if available) will be required to complete registration; however, insurance coverage is not required to receive the test. Most insurance providers are covering the cost of COVID-19 evaluation and testing. Individuals are encouraged to contact their insurance provider to determine coverage prior to their visit.
If you are a New Hampshire resident and are uninsured, or if your insurance does not cover testing, the state of New Hampshire will cover the cost. Those who reside out of state can receive testing for an out-of-pocket cost of $139, plus a separate lab fee billed by Quest.
Those seeking COVID-19 testing can drive up during operating hours; no appointments or outside referrals are needed. Individuals will be instructed to remain in their vehicles until greeted by a staff member and provided instructions to begin the registration process.
Once registered, the on-site medical team will gather some additional information and provide a quick evaluation, which is shortly followed by COVID-19 testing. Test results can be expected within three to five days. Test results may take longer especially for antibody test results.
Anyone who is actively showing symptoms will be directed to the LRH Emergency Department Respiratory Treatment Area for thorough evaluation.
“We are honored to be partnering with Littleton Regional Healthcare to provide such an important service to our communities during this time of crisis,” says ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care Founder and CEO Dr. Marcus Hampers.
“We look forward to continuing and expanding this relationship once the COVID crisis recedes and we all strive to return to normal.”
For more information on the ClearChoiceMD, LRH testing site, visit www.ccmdcenters.com/littleton-nh.
