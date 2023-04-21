Littleton Removes Slip-Prone Green-Painted Crosswalks
After complaints and concerns about the green-painted crosswalks that were a slip hazard, work crews spent this week sandblasting off the green and applying the less slick and standard "piano keys" crosswalks. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — For the town’s crosswalks, the green is out and the piano keys are in.

In November, following several citizen complaints and concerns, town officials discussed removing the green-painted crosswalks because the paint, while aesthetically pleasing, was a slip hazard, especially during wet and icy conditions.

