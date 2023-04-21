Littleton Removes Slip-Prone Green-Painted Crosswalks

LITTLETON — For the town’s crosswalks, the green is out and the piano keys are in.
In November, following several citizen complaints and concerns, town officials discussed removing the green-painted crosswalks because the paint, while aesthetically pleasing, was a slip hazard, especially during wet and icy conditions.
Soon after Main Street reconstruction, the town had double-white line crosswalks (no longer used by the state).
But several years ago, the double white lines were removed to enhance the area, and the green paint was applied to the crosswalks on streets including Main, Union, Cottage, and West Main.
This week, crews were out sandblasting the green away, intending to redo the crosswalks with the standard and less slick black-and-white “piano keys,” with the majority of the crosswalks expected to be completed by Friday.
The piano keys crosswalks, now the state standard for crosswalks, are painted white steps, but not with paint that makes for a slip hazard.
In all, 23 crosswalks are getting the makeover, Bill Sargent, operations foreman at the Littleton Department of Public Works, said Thursday.
“Everything that was green is gone,” he said. “The only thing left is the opera house.”
In speaking with L&D Striping, the entity contracted to do the work, the opera house intersection, because of how busy it is, will need to be done at night, but the nighttime temperatures are presently not conducive to painting, he said.
“So we’re going to attack the opera house intersection in a couple of weeks, along with the crosswalk by Jax Jr.,” said Sargent.
The green crosswalks on Cottage Street and West Main Street will also be ground off, though not by the town and instead by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, which will include the work as part of state paving projects on both streets.
“They are doing the grinding and they will repaint those when everything is all done,” said Sargent.
The material on all redone crosswalks will be white and retro-reflective and will be the standard piano keys that one sees in many other places, he said.
The opera house intersection, because of its location and being a busy intersection with a traffic light that must meet certain state standards, will get parallel striping from one side to the other.
Spring weather has also allowed other Littleton DPW projects to begin.
As the town completes the crosswalks, DPW has hired a contractor to do in-town street sweeping, which Sargent said is nearing completion.
“We are doing out-of-town sweeping with the machinery that we have and we are gearing up for another busy season of paving around town,” he said.
