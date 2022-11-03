Littleton Renovation Work To Prompt Temporary Move, Split Town Office Space

LITTLETON — Residents visiting the town offices can expect some big changes beginning in December, a typically busy time of year for town business.
With the offices needing to temporarily move from the second floor of the Bank of New Hampshire because of major construction and renovation work that the bank plans to begin next month, the plan now is to move the offices of the town clerk and tax collector to the first floor, where the bank is located, and the rest of the offices to the third floor, Town Manager Jim Gleason said Thursday.
That setup could be in place for up to six months (the time it took for renovations to wrap up on the first floor), or possibly less before all the municipal offices move back to the second floor.
“We have to make it work,” said Gleason. “We don’t have any other options.”
The town will work to maintain continuity for residents during the relocation, he said.
“We’re doing everything we can to work with the bank to accommodate them and at the same time we want to make sure that we are providing the same level of service that the citizens expect through the transition,” he said.
As the bank renovates its building at 125 Main St., the second floor of which the town has leased for two decades, the town in October had been looking at moving to and leasing the third floor to avoid disruptions as the second floor undergoes significant renovations that include a new HVAC system.
The third floor was being eyed for town office space for possibly up to five years until the town completes its plan of moving into new space that it will ultimately own.
The bank’s second floor offers about 4,400 square feet of municipal office space.
During the board’s Oct. 11, the Select Board gave Gleason permission to obtain a cost estimate to create a secured lobby on the third floor for the municipal offices, similar to the currently secured lobby on the second floor.
But after a walk-through of the third floor with an architect on Oct. 21, Gleason said the architect’s assessment is that the third floor won’t work.
“Even though the building is the same, it’s not the same square footage,” he told the Select Board during their meeting on Oct. 24. “A big portion of that third floor is taken up by a mechanical electric room, and even though the AC isn’t going to be in there … it just really shrinks our footprint. He also advised that the cost of the retrofitting could be pretty expensive … After we walked it, he said, ‘I’ll be honest, it’s a much bigger project than what was envisioned.’”
In addition, the town probably wouldn’t have the same number of offices that it needs, and any work that would need to be done to prepare the third floor could not be done by December, which is the time frame the town was given by the bank for the work to begin.
The plan up until a few days ago was to see if the work on the second floor could be done in phases to minimize town office disruptions.
As the town prepares for December, typically a busy time for municipal office activity as residents come in to pay tax bills and conduct other town business, Gleason on Thursday said he was advised on Wednesday by bank representatives that the phased approach isn’t feasible and the town needs to entirely vacate the second floor while it undergoes construction.
The town offices are expected to be relocated to the first and third floors in the second or third week of December, by the 12th or 19th, he said.
Secured Network Services, which the town contracts with for telephone and computer network services, will run some lines to the floor above, he said.
Gleason will meet with town staff on Friday to let them know his recommended plan, that not everyone will fit for the time being on the same floor, and to hear any concerns.
“The long-term goal is everybody wants to stay together on the second floor,” he said.
During the renovations, he said he will see if some of the old carpeting on the second floor can be replaced and new paint to the floor and its offices applied.
Gleason said he will also work to make the temporary move as minimal an expense as possible.
