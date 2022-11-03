Littleton Renovation Work To Prompt Temporary Move, Split Town Office Space
Buy Now

At the March 2023 town meeting, Littleton voters will be asked if they want to move forward with building a permanent town hall they would own, as opposed to continuing to lease municipal office space the the Bank of New Hampshire building along Main Street, pictured here. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Residents visiting the town offices can expect some big changes beginning in December, a typically busy time of year for town business.

With the offices needing to temporarily move from the second floor of the Bank of New Hampshire because of major construction and renovation work that the bank plans to begin next month, the plan now is to move the offices of the town clerk and tax collector to the first floor, where the bank is located, and the rest of the offices to the third floor, Town Manager Jim Gleason said Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments