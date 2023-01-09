Littleton Rep. Rochefort Announces Committee Assignment, Legislative Priorities

Elected to his first statehouse term in November, state Rep. David Rochefort, R-Littleton, is the only North Country representative who has been named to the New Hampshire House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.
In a statement issued Monday, Rochefort highlighted his committee assignment and his legislative priorities for the 2023 term.
“It is an honor to be appointed to the House Ways and Means Committee,” he said. “This committee reviews legislation relating to revenue and raising money by state tax. The committee also has the important job of forming estimates of state revenue, which is vitally important to budget writers as they craft New Hampshire’s spending plan and ensure our state expenditures do not exceed what we can reasonably expect to raise. Serving on this committee provides me with the opportunity to help maintain the New Hampshire Advantage — keeping our state free of a sales or income tax.”
While performing his duties to the committee, Rochefort said he would also continue to work on the legislative priorities on which he ran.
“As a pharmacist with business ownership experience, I am bringing a first-hand perspective to the Legislature on a topic that affects many Granite Staters,” he said. “I am the primary sponsor of two bills that will increase transparency in prescription drug pricing as well as change regulatory requirements for pharmacies making it easier to hire pharmacist staff. I’ve been collaborating with members of the Senate to improve access to healthcare and improve the function of the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. I am also proud to be co-sponsoring important legislation regarding landfill siting. Protecting our groundwater and drinking water is not a partisan issue, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass legislation important to our community.”
Rochefort said, “Between my committee assignment and the legislation I am sponsoring, I am going have a very busy term. However, I took on this job to work for the North Country, not watch from the sidelines, so I’m excited to get to work.”
