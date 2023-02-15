Littleton Rep Supports Religious Education Bill

A church-and-state matter was considered by Concord lawmakers on Monday.
House Bill 634 would allow students to earn academic credit for attending religious education courses.
Rep. Matt Simon (R-Littleton) spoke in support of the legislation during a House Education Committee public hearing on Monday.
Simon said the proposal did not represent a radical change from existing state policy.
In New Hampshire, students are already allowed to leave school for part of the day to receive religious instruction as long as transportation is not taxpayer funded.
HB 634 would go a step further and award academic credits for those classes.
Simon argued that awarding credits for religious education was permissible under recent Supreme Court decisions.
Last year a 6-3 Supreme Court majority ruled that Maine’s denial of taxpayer money to religious schools was discriminatory.
In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said the state’s prohibition violated the First Amendment.
“The state pays tuition for certain students at private schools – so long as the schools are not religious,” Roberts said. “That is discrimination against religion,”
During Monday’s hearing, House Education Committee members raised questions over HB 634.
Rep. Stephen Woodcock (D-Center Conway) noted the proposed legislation would award credit for attendance with no minimum learning requirements.
“All the person has to do is just show up,” Woodcock said.
Committee Chair Rep. Rick Ladd (R-Haverhill) agreed the bill required work and failed to explain how the state Board of Education would develop core competencies for religious education.
“The bill has areas that have to be modified,” Ladd said.
Simon was the only one who testified in person. Sponsor Rep. Jason Gerhard (R-Belmont) did not show.
Meanwhile, 186 people registered their position online, with 178 opposed.
Opponents include Martha McLeod of Franconia, Susannah Colt of Whitefield, Sue Ford of Easton, and Susan Moore of Franconia.
Nikolas Nartowicz, the state policy counsel for Americans United For Separation of Church and State, submitted written testimony in opposition.
Nartowicz acknowledged that New Hampshire law allows public school students to leave school property to receive religious instruction.
However, Nartowicz wrote, HB 634 would do far more than accommodate religious practice.
“[It] would promote religious instruction by awarding academic credit for religious classes,” he wrote.
In addition, he wrote, the bill contains no safeguards to ensure that academic credit is warranted.
“As a result, students could receive public school credit for attending a class that is purely devotional or only requires students to memorize Bible verses,” Nartowicz wrote. “The First Amendment to the Constitution prohibits teaching such classes in public schools, so surely it would prohibit awarding public school credit for lessons taught at a religious school.”
Nartowicz also worried that HB 634 would ostracize students who belong to minority faiths, with no opportunity for religious education, and non-religious students.
“Freedom of religion means that parents—not school officials or state legislatures—have the right to direct their children’s religious education and should be able to entrust that their children will feel pressured to receive religious instruction while attending our public schools. It also means that all students should feel welcome, not just those who follow a particular religion,” he wrote.
