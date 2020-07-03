On July 2 at 1:27 p.m., St. Johnsbury Police Officers were dispatched to the Jiffy Mart on Railroad Street to investigate a report of a male locked in the bathroom screaming and banging.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Cody Mcgill, 27, of Littleton, N.H., in the bathroom with multiple bags of heroin in his possession. McGill was arrested for possession of heroin, transported to St. Johnsbury Police Department, fingerprinted, processed and released without incident. He will answer to the charge on Dec. 7.

