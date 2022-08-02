Littleton Resident Decries $104K In Legals Fees Spent In LWL Lawsuit
Buy Now

The town of Littleton and Littleton Water and Light are attempting mediation in the Grafton Superior Court case that was brought by the town against LWL in December. LWL disputes the town’s argument that it is a municipal department and argues instead that it is an independent entity as set forth in its 1903 charter. (File photo)

LITTLETON — One resident is not happy about the ongoing lawsuit between the town of Littleton and Littleton Water and Light and said too much money in legal fees is being spent and the Select Board needs to end it.

Board members, however, said the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration is now a party to the case and the DRA is asking the court for its own judgment against LWL.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments