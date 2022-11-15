LITTLETON — Residents and members of the Select Board want to keep Dells Pond.
That was the consensus during a public information session on Monday at the Littleton Opera House, where a consultant enlisted by the town presented options for the rehabilitation or removal of the dam, a 130-year-old structure that a decade and a half ago was deemed deficient by the state.
Since 2008, it has been classified as a high-hazard dam, which, if breached during a high-water event, could pose a flooding danger to persons and property downstream.
The dam is the structure that holds back the natural flow of Dells Brook and created the 4-acre pond, which has become a popular fishing spot. It is within the town-owned Dells Pond Conservation Area.
Five options for the Dells Pond Outlet Dam were presented by Charles Johnston, a project manager with Dubois and King Engineering, and Bobby Lanzilotta, a design engineer for the firm.
The goal is to choose a path that allows the town to move forward and meet state requirements, said Doug Damko, director of the Littleton Department of Public Works.
Current deficiencies include outdated documentation and an outdated emergency action plan, surface erosion and sinkholes, a plugged low-level drain pipe, deterioration of the concrete and stone masonry, and leakage and seepage, said Johnston.
The first three options are dam reconstruction.
That reconstruction could take the form of a new and extended spillway (at a total cost of $818,000 that includes construction permitting, engineering fees, and project contingency); over-topping protection and repairing the existing spillway (at a total cost of $602,200); or a labyrinth spillway (at a total cost of $920,600).
The fourth option is a dam conversion and installation of a culvert, at a total cost of $590,300.
The fifth option, at a total cost of $263,000, is removal of the dam so it no longer impounds the water. Removal would also take away the bridge, which is currently used by pedestrians and utility vehicles.
Like the removal alternative, the fourth option that would put in the culvert instead of a spillway would essentially remove the pond, said Lanzilotta.
There are standards that the state sets for dams to protect public safety, and if the Dells Dam fails, it could cause loss of life downstream, said Johnston.
The first three reconstruction options would meet the dam safety standards, he said.
“I support the first or second option,” said Littleton resident Pat Kellogg. “I’m supporting keeping the pond Dells Dam. The Dells Dam was built in 1892 by town resident Benjamin Kilburn to create a pond as the property centerpiece, and that pond is an established ecosystem that needs to be preserved by keeping the Dells Dam.”
Kellogg said she visits the conservation area and pond at least once a week and has observed various species of waterfowl, birds, mammals, turtles, and plant species.
“The citizens of Littleton and visitors from other towns and states enjoy the Dells and pond, and youngsters enjoy fishing it,” she said. “Please preserve the Dells Dam.”
Other residents agreed, with some saying one can’t put a dollar figure on it and the pond is the beating heart of the Dells Conservation Area and is in the heart of Littleton.
Annually, the state stocks the pond with trout. At the shore of the pond is a large fishing platform.
“This summer, the Grafton County Nursing Home brought up a busload of citizens, all in wheelchairs,” said resident Jimmy Duranty, who lives next door to the pond and routinely, as a volunteer, helps beautify the Dells Conservation and Picnic Area. “They wheeled them out on the deck and let them fish there. It was wonderful to see them. Where else could they go where they could let them fish? There’s no other place around.”
The pond also draws kids who fish and who can stand on the platform without falling in, he said.
Other residents agreed and said children with disabilities can fish off the deck and to lose something that is the heart of the Dells would be sad.
“It’s part of Littleton,” said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
“I would have to agree with all of you who mentioned you’d like to keep the pond,” said Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the board “The next step would be we have to fund it and come up with the money.”
Gendreau suggested one way is to find donors who want to contribute and possibly purchase plaques.
New Hampshire has two grant funding opportunities for dams, said Johnston.
The first is money given to the state from the American Rescue Plan Act which pays 100 percent of the construction costs for high-hazard dams. The window for the first round of ARPA money has closed, but a second round is opening, he said.
The second opportunity is a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that would pay a portion of the total cost for a high-hazard dam.
Designs for any of the first three options could be completed by the end of the summer of 2023, permits secured that fall, and construction in 2024, said Johnston.
If there are delays because of issues with the construction industry, the worst-case scenario is the work is completed in 2025, said Johnston.
If grant funding isn’t available, one resident suggested that the town foot the cost alone and asked the board to determine how much $1 million would cost the town per taxpayer.
“If any of the first three were done, what would leave the dam looking like it is today?” asked Emerson.
“Everything would have an impact, but the one with the least impact would be alternative two [repairing the existing spillway],” said Johnston.
Tom Alt, chairman of the Littleton Conservation Commission, said the commission wants to keep the pond and to keep the pond, it has to be held back in some way, whether it’s with a dam, culvert, or something other.
“Whatever the outcome of this, I would not like to see the dam totally removed because, if nothing else, that removes our ability to do the walk around the property,” he said. “Keep the pond if we can, and keep the dam looking as natural as it has looked, and hopefully we can find a way to do all of that.”
While the state so far has been lenient since it deemed the Dells Dam deficient in 2008, there will come a day when the state will begin to clamp down, said Johnston.
“You are mandated to do something,” he said. “Eventually, the state will come and fine you, I think it’s $2,000 a day. We can’t keep putting it off.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.