LITTLETON — Save for the masks and social distancing, all indications were it would be a straightforward deliberative session where residents vote to place articles, amended or unamended, on the town meeting warrant for March.
While that did happen, it got off to a slow start as some residents, including one candidate for the Board of Selectmen, took opportunities to lambaste town officials as well as the town moderator and take swipes at the town’s legal counsel.
Sporting a sweatshirt that read “F*** You Biden” on the front, “Littleton Lives Matter” on the back, and a mask that read “Vote Rudy For Selectman,” resident Rudy Gelsi also took a moment, before he was eventually declared out of order, to ask residents for their vote. In recent Facebook posts, Gelsi, too, wrote that he had “caught the virus.”
The Town Attorney
In his first opportunity to speak, Gelsi opposed a motion, later successful, to have all social service articles lumped in for one vote and not individual votes.
Tensions began when Laura Spector-Morgan, town legal counsel, stepped outside the Littleton High School cafeteria, where the session was held Thursday evening, to consult with town officials.
That did not sit well with Gelsi, who, gesticulating with a raised voice, at times unintelligible, and often out of breath and with his hand shaking, made his feelings known.
“Mr. Moderator, every time you talk to an attorney … we want to hear under 91-a [the state’s right-to-know law] everything that she got to say,” said Gelsi. “We want to know what the hell is going on here. Thank you very much.”
“We are going to be transparent,” said Town Moderator Gerald Winn. “We are always transparent.”
“If you’re transparent tell us what she said,” said resident Bruce Hadlock.
“We’re going to,” said Winn.
“She left the room,” said Hadlock.
A few moments later, after Spector-Morgan returned, Winn said the session is all clear to proceed.
“The question was Rudy was reportedly …” Winn said before saying he can’t finish because of a 91-a exemption.
“Everybody is clear,” he then said.
“No, no, no,” said Gelsi. “Mr Moderator, nothing is clear. We got a law in New Hampshire, 91-a, 91-a, it’s a transparency … Young lady, you want to talk with the moderator. We want to make sure that you hear it, everything you guys got to say … I don’t want to see you next to the moderator and just chat chat in his ear. Thank you very much.”
“I appreciate that’s what you want, but the laws of the state of New Hampshire allow the town as an entity to consult with its counsel and to do so privately and 91-a does not require that you be informed about what that discussion is,” said Spector-Morgan. “For your information, what I said to the moderator was there are no votes being taken on any articles tonight. So your concern about voting on each of the [social service] articles separately is not necessarily appropriate for tonight’s proceedings.”
“You’re wrong, man,” said Hadlock.
“I’m not wrong,” said Spector-Morgan.
“Yes, you are,” said Hadlock. “There’s votes taken.”
“I understand you take votes as a matter of course, however, regardless of whether you vote to put them on the ballot they are going on the ballot, so there are no votes necessary to put things on the ballot,” she said.
“That isn’t how we run this meeting,” said Hadlock. “It’s been run this way for years … We’re not here to have you tell us how to run the meeting.”
“That’s right,” said Gelsi.
“The moderator has done that for years as a courtesy to make sure everyone is happy with the things going on the ballot,” said Spector-Morgan. “However, even if you vote no on that motion, it’s going on the ballot. It’s being done as a courtesy. It has no legal effect.”
“That’s your opinion,” said Hadlock. “I didn’t ask for your opinion. The [unintelligible] you can do is sit down and not say anything.”
That comment drew an audible reaction and “oohs” from voters.
“You’re Out Of Order”
Gelsi soon took aim at Winn.
Residents, said Gelsi, need “to really find out what’s going on in Littleton.”
Gelsi said, “I watch a lot of news, I hear a lot of people talking, much smarter than I am, unfortunately, but hey, but anyway, the point is this - right now when we have the election on March 9 that Littleton –”
At that point, Gelsi took off his hat, which also read “Littleton Lives Matter,” and flashed it to Winn.
“Mr. Moderator, look at me when I’m talking,” said Gelsi, drawing a shocked and audible reaction from voters.
“Littleton Lives matter,” said Gelsi. “We don’t have to go to California and any other state to make sure that everybody’s life matters. Anybody need something, knock on my door, man, I take care you, don’t worry about it. You guys got nothing to worry about.”
He said town officials must listen so the town can be “much better than it is right now.”
Things quieted down for a spell as voters approved two zoning articles for the warrant, but after they approved for the warrant Article 4, seeking community revitalization tax relief for developers willing to make significant investments in town, Gelsi again stood behind the microphone.
“Article 4 will be placed on the ballot as presented,” said Winn.
“Who says so?” said Gelsi.
“Excuse me?” said Winn.”
“Who says so?” Gelsi asked again.
Several residents were then heard saying, “We already voted on it,” “It’s already been voted on,” and “You can’t bring it back up.”
“When Bruce and Steve and others were up here talking, they were discussing it,” said Winn.
“But I lift my card, I want to talk to you,” said Gelsi.
“The opportunity to discuss Article 4 has passed,” said Winn.
“Has passed?” asked Gelsi.
“Yes,” said Winn.
“That means accepted?” asked Gelsi.
“It’s already been voted on, yes,” said Winn.
“Mr. Moderator, by whom has it been accepted?” asked Gelsi, before pointing to others in the room. “How the hell are they supposed to accept?”
Gelsi then made another outburst.
“Rudy, Rudy, you’re out of order,” said Winn.
“Okay, okay, okay, you’re right,” said Gelsi.
Then another outburst, also unintelligible.
“You’re out of order, Rudy,” said Winn.
“I know, “said Gelsi.
“And we will not tolerate that at this meeting,” Winn continued.
“You’re right, you’re right, you’re right,” said Gelsi, returning to his seat.
During the town operating budget discussion, Hadlock, who commented on most of the several dozen articles presented, wanted to see the town revenues in detail, and soon told Town Manager Andrew Dorsett, who was explaining the revenues as well as the town revaluation process, to sit down.
“RSA 37 excludes assessing from the town manager’s authority, but the Board of Selectmen has full authority to do a reval,” said Dorsett.
“Then I’ll ask the Board of Selectmen how and why did you in turn vote for reassessment,” said Hadlock.
“Is this germane?” asked Dorsett.
“Never mind,” Hadlock said to Dorsett. “You sit down. You’re not involved in this.”
For decades, Hadlock has been a regular attendee of selectmen’s meetings and deliberative sessions.
Gelsi has been a regular at selectmen’s meetings and other municipal meetings for the better part of a decade, and in that time has accused the current selectman and previous boards with corruption.
To date, he has not provided evidence to support his claims.
Gelsi has run in nearly every selectman’s race since 2014, usually netting votes that run in the high 100s or low 200s.
Recently, on his Facebook page, Gelsi said he was infected with the virus.
“Hello to every one,” he wrote in a Jan. 31 post. “I have caught the virus. hope in a couple of days everything is ok / a prayer. to have a good time. Thank you… Rudy.”
In a Feb. 2 post, he wrote, “My Friend this f*****g Virus as been kick my ass bad time…Pray for me.”
Littleton Water And Light
One article that drew long and at times impassioned discussion was the article that will put the LWL operating budget before voters for the first time in nearly 30 years.
The LWL commissioners, citing its 1903 charter and subsequent laws, argue LWL is an independent entity from the town.
Selectmen, however, citing the Municipal Budget Act, argue that LWL is a town department and must present its financials to the town and its budget to voters.
In December, the town filed an injunction in superior court asking the court to compel LWL to comply with the budget act and present its financial information.
Deliberative session voters on Thursday approved for the warrant Article 10, which asks the town to appropriate a $10.173 million LWL budget. The default budget is $9.586 million.
The LWL budget has been a net-zero budget, which means its expenses are met with revenues.
The money being asked for is to help LWL continue its operations legally, said Dorsett.
Selectmen Carrie Gendreau, chair of the board, and Chad Stearns, said the board doesn’t want to disrupt LWL, but the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, concluding LWL is a town department, is requiring the town act or face negative consequences.
“This doesn’t get rid of the commissioners, it’s simply a vote on the budget,” said Stearns.
Not all were keen on the article, including resident John Goodrich, who said what he fears the most is the town getting its hands on money belonging to LWL, which he said is a well-run municipal utility that allows its users to benefit from low rates.
“I’m afraid it might be a foot in the door,” he said.
Gendreau said selectmen don’t want to go after LWL, but the DRA is driving the change and selectmen offered twice to meet with LWL’s commissioners for a resolution, but the commissioners rejected it.
“It’s not for not trying,” she said. “The DRA will not turn a blind eye to this anymore.”
Other Articles
The deliberative session concluded after 4 1/2 hours.
Voters approved without changes the proposed $10.285 million operating budget for the warrant.
Dorsett explained to Hadlock the community revitalization tax relief article, based on RSA 79-E, which he said is not a tax cut for developers, who would not pay less in taxes.
The article allows developers who want to substantially rehabilitate a building located in a downtown or historic district to delay property taxes in improvements to the property for up to five years in return for making a big investment in town, he said.
An example is the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property, said Dorsett.
The town would still receive the $50,000 in annual taxes for the property, but an additional amount, such as $10 million in improvements, for example, added to the property, but the taxable amount of that added value would be delayed or slowly increased for a few years, he said.
The article providers an incentive for developers who otherwise would not want to invest in town and it allows the town opportunities to collect more property tax revenue in the long run when big properties are eventually taxed at their full value, he said.
The former Hitchiner property is a $10 million investment easily and the town could receive $200,000 in tax revenue from it that it would not otherwise get, said Dorsett.
Other articles were approved for the warrant easily, among them changes to the parking meter fund and parking meter and parking lot improvements, vehicle purchases for the fire and highway departments, the establishment of the Apthorp Commission to study improvements in that part of town, disbanding the Opera House Management Commission because there is now a new opera house manager and a $200,000 request to help fund a new community pool.
Also passing unamended, but with some voiced opposition, was the petitioned article asking voters to establish the Eaton property as a town-owned community forest.
Changed in intent,though, was the petition urging the New Hampshire General Court to resolve to have a fair non-partisan redistricting in New Hampshire and urging the NHGC to support Littleton have one dedicated state representative.
The town is currently represented by three state representatives, including one representing a larger floating district that includes Littleton.
Some residents were concerned the town could end up with just one state representative.
A motion was made to reverse the intent of the article when the words “not” was added before the word “urge” the NHGC.
Dorsett Thanked
Selectmen took an opportunity at the beginning of the session to thank Dorsett, who became town manager in 2015 and is departing in mid-February to become the new Grafton County administrator.
“We are certainly going to miss him,” said Gendreau. “We want to take this time right now to honor him. Andrew has been our town manager for 5 ½ years. We certainly appreciate what he has done. A lot of what he has done has created momentum and will keep going. We want to honor him with this plaque.”
The plaque reads: “Andrew Dorsett, thank for being a visionary and an influential leader for the town of Littleton over the last 5 ½ years. You have made a difference. With much gratitude, the Littleton Board of Selectmen, Carrie, Chad and Roger.”
Residents thanked Dorsett with applause
“I want to thank the current select board and previous select board members for really putting their faith in me and allowing me to assist the town,” said Dorsett. “Also, I can’t say it enough, Littleton has a really great energy and so many volunteers. Whatever people are interested in, it seems like this community really embraces and empowers. It’s great and different from anywhere else I’ve seen in New Hampshire. I am grateful to have been able to work with you on so many things. Thank you.”
