Littleton Residents Float Regional EMS Proposal To Explore Further
During Monday's Littleton Select Board meeting, Littleon residents Dave McLure, left, and John Goodrich spoke of their proposed regional Emergency Medical Services system that they would like to explore further to determine if it will be feasible in terms of service to residents and cost to taxpayers. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Following a meeting with individual Select Board members from six area towns and with representatives from Littleton Regional Healthcare, two Littleton residents have proposed an Emergency Medical Services model they would like to explore further — the potential of forming a 24/7 regional EMS nonprofit organization to be based at LRH.

Bringing the topic to the Littleton Select Board’s meeting on Monday and asking for the board’s nod to study the idea to determine its feasibility in terms of service to residents and cost to taxpayers were Littleton residents John Goodrich and Dave McClure. Goodrich spoke as a citizen and not in his role as a budget committee member.

