Littleton Residents Float Regional EMS Proposal To Explore Further

LITTLETON — Following a meeting with individual Select Board members from six area towns and with representatives from Littleton Regional Healthcare, two Littleton residents have proposed an Emergency Medical Services model they would like to explore further — the potential of forming a 24/7 regional EMS nonprofit organization to be based at LRH.
Bringing the topic to the Littleton Select Board’s meeting on Monday and asking for the board’s nod to study the idea to determine its feasibility in terms of service to residents and cost to taxpayers were Littleton residents John Goodrich and Dave McClure. Goodrich spoke as a citizen and not in his role as a budget committee member.
“Dave and I have been looking down the road at an expectation of where EMS is going and we’ve been trying to assess what makes sense in the long run for the area,” said Goodrich. “We’re really concerned about the cost of it, but also concerned about making sure that we have good service and professional service, which is what the voters said, at least in Littleton, in March … To be honest, I don’t know if we can say what the best option is at this point.”
Goodrich and McClure previously met with one Select Board member each from Littleton, Bethlehem, Sugar Hill, Easton, Lisbon, and Franconia.
Owing to the disbandment of its Life Squad due to a lack of volunteers, Franconia recently entered into a contract with Littleton for Littleton Fire Rescue to provide EMS to Franconia, at a first-year cost of $650,000 paid by Franconia to Littleton for four new LFR firefighter-EMTs, and with the option for a contract extension.
LFR is also in ongoing contracts with Sugar Hill and Easton to provide EMS to those towns.
9-1-1 response in Bethlehem and Lisbon is covered by part-time on-call personnel with each town’s own ambulance.
In 2019, Littleton created a 9-1-1 municipal EMS based out of the Littleton fire station and staffed by 24/7 full-time firefighter-EMTs.
Goodrich said he and McClure have met with fire chiefs and EMS leaders from Lancaster to Woodsville for discussions, and one of the next steps is trying to obtain more exact data for their EMS proposal.
There are three options going forward, he said — the way EMS is currently done by towns; a second route where Littleton is the de facto professional response group for EMS in the area; or a regional approach where there’s more balance and input from all of the towns.
The regionalization approach makes sense because many ambulance calls end up at LRH, which has a five-space ambulance bay, said Goodrich.
Inter-hospital transfers, which involve patients being transferred from one hospital to another or a healthcare facility, such as the kind of ambulance transport Lancaster Fire does from Weeks Medical Center to LRH, is a revenue source that a regional EMS could tap into, said McLure.
The more than 600 transfers per year from LRH to other facilities are primarily done by the Lancaster Fire Department and not by LFR, said McLure
Lancaster made $1.5 million in inter-hospital transfers last year and netted $100,000 after $1.4 million in expenses.
That more than paid for Lancaster’s service, and that model can be explored in Littleton to see if it’s worth pursuing, said McLure.
Maybe EMS through Littleton Fire Rescue is ultimately the best approach long-term, but a regional solution can be explored for feasibility before a new Littleton fire station is built or a town signs a long-term EMS contract, he said.
Noting that Bethlehem has been talking about a new fire station, Goodrich said a regional group could allow individual towns to combine equipment and pool resources.
“We are not proposing that Littleton Hospital take it over,” said McLure. “What we’re looking at is they have a building available. Our proposal is we would have a nonprofit intergovernmental agency, like a supervisory unit or a fire district that has representatives from all the communities involved …”
The six towns cumulatively have a resident population of 12,000, though that can increase to more than 25,000 from summer visitors, said Goodrich. He added that Cannon Mountain requires EMS that Franconia can no longer support and Littleton has facilities like the Riverglen House that need support.
As it enters the 2024 budgeting process, Littleton is in good shape to provide the best current EMS numbers so future discussions can reach a better understanding of how many calls involved insured, Medicaid, Medicare, and uninsured patients, as well as the nature of the call, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
In Littleton, as of July 31, the LFR ambulance service is $12,000 ahead in revenue and has recovered the cost of its service, he said.
Going forward for the regional EMS discussion, LFR Chief Chad Miller said studying all of the data will be productive, meetings involving all Select Board members can be posted to avoid fractured discussions that foster distrust, and all stakeholders should be involved in talks so everything is transparent.
Littleton resident George Morgan said Littleton alone cannot support the cost of a growing EMS.
Since nearly all calls end up going to LRH, more pressure should be put on the hospital, which has the resources, is the recipient of patients and has the capacity for patient debt collection, as well as on the state, he said.
“The taxpayer should not be handling these costs,” said Morgan.
Through June 2023, LFR has collected $427,000 in revenues, which is substantial, and the data analysis will show that LFR’s current EMS is a break-even operation, said Miller.
Collection policies could be drafted to address costs and revenue, he said.
In 2022, LFR’s ambulance service had $402,000 in expenses and collected $569,000 in revenues.
Responding to Morgan, Gleason said New Hampshire, unlike other states, does not have a countywide fire-EMS system, thereby making it more difficult, and hospitals aren’t in the EMS business.
“I think you will be hard-pressed nationwide to find any hospital in the ambulance business because that’s not where they make their money and where their emphasis is,” he said. “They’re on maternity, cardiac, neonatal … They need the service to transfer, but they’re not the ones providing the funds or paying for it.”
With the number of uninsured patients, Gleason said most hospitals have decided it’s not in their best financial interest to get into the ambulance business.
Following Monday’s meeting in Littleton, Goodrich and McLure said their intent is to meet with the full Select Boards of each town for the same presentation.
In a printout of their proposal, they said regionalization might be necessary as costs rise and individual towns struggle to find volunteers and meet staffing requirements.
The scenario in Franconia, they said, appears to be a harbinger of things to come for most towns.
McLure and Goodrich estimate a total annual expense of $2.8 million, to be offset by 9-1-1 call reimbursements and LRH transfers, for the potential six-town regional EMS solution.
Shortcomings of the current system include cost and uneven tax burden between communities, patient transfers dependent on Lancaster, and delayed response times, they said.
A regional system to provide 9-1-1 coverage for the entire area and for LRH transfers would be staffed by two crews (four personnel members) and backed up by a call of trained part-time on-call personnel, said Goodrich and McLure.
“Our attempt is to present indicative information and data in a way that regionalization can be evaluated for further support or not,” they said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.