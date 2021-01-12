Littleton:Residents Petition For Eaton Property To Be A Town Forest

After some residents voiced concerns about the Eaton property turning into a housing development, a petitioned article has been submitted asking town meeting voters to see if they want to transform the property into a town forest, under management by the Littleton Conservation Commission. (Courtesy image)

LITTLETON — Concerned that the 102-acre town-owned Eaton property in the Apthorp area could turn into a housing development, a group of abutters and residents have signed a petition to transform the property into a community forest.

Submitted late last week with the signatures of 76 registered voters, the petitioned article will appear on the March 9 town meeting warrant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments