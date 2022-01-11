Littleton:Residents Submit Petition Article For New Remich Park Pavilion

The gazebo at Remich Park, pictured in background during a Friday evening concert, has been condemned after stability issues from deterioration. The Parks and Recreation Department is working to stabilize it. The department has also brought on a new director and is preparing for a normal summer. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — The gazebo at Remick Park, a longtime gathering place for musical events, parties and other events, has seen better days.
Years of deterioration led to it being condemned in the summer of 2021 because of structural instability.
Now, a group of residents and members of the nonprofit Friends of Remich Park (FOR), spent the last few days collecting signatures for a petition warrant article to be presented at town meeting to raise $30,000 to remove the condemned gazebo and replace it with a more durable, multi-purpose pavilion.
The deadline for petition articles was Tuesday.
If voters approve the article, Lori Silva, a member of Friends of Remich Park, said the work would begin soon thereafter.
“We hope to break ground as soon as possible,” she said. “Spring is our goal. The gazebo will need to be removed in spring as well.”
The Friends group envisions a myriad number of uses for a new pavilion.
“We foresee a multi-use space — a nice shaded area for families to use in the summer, birthday parties, concerts in the park, outdoor meetings, and much more,” said Silva.
Critical in the plan, she said, is ensuring durability.
“We will be reaching out to experts to make sure we purchase durable materials,” said Silva. “We were initially looking for pressure-treated wood and metal roofing.”
The issue of the gazebo and its poor condition soon caught the attention of Friends of Remich Park, which decided to keep the ball rolling, with the hope to also generate more interest in the community to join FOR moving forward, she said.
