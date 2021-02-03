Littleton Responds To House Fire

Multiple departments responded to smoke conditions at Littleton High School on Monday afternoon. First-arriving crews from Littleton Fire arrived at around 4 p.m. to find a smoke odor in the Hugh Gallen Career and Technical Center, with maintenance staff reporting smoke on the upper floors. The incident was upgraded to a first-alarm call, and Bethlehem and Lisbon Fire were summoned to assist. The investigation centered on the CTC elevator shaft. Fire crews were attempting to clear sprinkler water from the well at the bottom of the elevator shaft, to determine if a fire took place there. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Littleton Fire responded to a house fire at 441 South St. on Wednesday morning.

The one-and-a-half-story, split-level residence suffered extensive smoke damage and the kitchen was gutted. Crews were on scene for two and a half hours. The cause is believed to be a toaster.

Two occupants and multiple pets safely exited the building but a bird, believed to be a cockatoo, was reported dead.

Littleton Fire was called in at 7:32 a.m. and was assisted by Bethlehem, Lisbon and Whitefield Fire. Franconia and St. Johnsbury provided station coverage.

