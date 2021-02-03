Littleton Responds To House Fire

Littleton Fire responded to a house fire at 441 South St. on Wednesday morning.
The one-and-a-half-story, split-level residence suffered extensive smoke damage and the kitchen was gutted. Crews were on scene for two and a half hours. The cause is believed to be a toaster.
Two occupants and multiple pets safely exited the building but a bird, believed to be a cockatoo, was reported dead.
Littleton Fire was called in at 7:32 a.m. and was assisted by Bethlehem, Lisbon and Whitefield Fire. Franconia and St. Johnsbury provided station coverage.
