Littleton firefighters Scott Daine, left, and Quintin Ross man the ladder during a fire response at the Rotobec plant in Littleton, N.H., on Tuesday, June 17, 2021. A fire broke out in an external air filtration unit for the second time this month, the last occurring on June 8. Littleton, Bethlehem, Franconia, Lisbon, Sugar Hill, Whitefield and St. Johnsbury, Vt., Fire and Littleton and Bethlehem ambulance crews responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office was summoned to the scene to determine the cause, in order to prevent additional fires from breaking out in the industrial air filter. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

