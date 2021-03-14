Littleton River District Redevelopment Seeks To Tie It All In

LITTLETON — Growing Littleton’s nightlife, building a larger arts community, and creating a vibrant new town common area — those were just a few of the visions discussed this week by the River District Redevelopment Commission.
After nearly a decade of advancing the revitalization of the river district, the commission has completed a number of big projects and is now looking to tie in the town’s assets to make a rich downtown experience for residents and visitors.
“A lot of the projects that we originally set out to accomplish have either been accomplished or they’re in the works right now,” John Hennessey, the commission chairman, said during a remote update meeting on Thursday. “We still have a couple on the list of things to do, but for the most part we have been through a lot of it. We’re now in a transition to our next vision and will figure out what to do next.”
The first priority going forward will be completing in-process projects and then move on to new projects, which at the present time are ideas because landowners have yet to be brought into the conversation, he said.
With several successful warrant articles seeking local taxpayer funding, the commission has leveraged town funding to net much more in state and federal funding.
Among the projects completed to date are the 2014 Mill St. demonstration project (funded with a $250,000 private donation), the 2016 multi-modal bridge at Bridge Street ($650,000 total, with $400,000 in state funding and $250,000 in federal), and the 2018 complete reconstruction of Saranac and Ammonoosuc streets ($2.036 million total, with $1.018 million in federal funding, $500,00 from the state, and $518,000 from the town).
Funded and in process are the plans to reconstruct the sidewalks on Cottage and Mill streets ($1 million total, with $800,000 in federal funding and $200,000 from the town), complete the recreational rail trail in downtown ($165,000 total, with $110,000 in federal funding and $55,000 from the state), and complete the Riverfront Commons Park, ($990,000 total, with $200,000 in federal funding, $460,000 in state money, a $155,000 private donation, and $175,000 in town funding).
The total funding so far is $5.146 million, with $2.378 million in federal money, $1.415 million in state money, $460,000 in private donations, and $893,000 in local taxpayer funding.
Riverfront Commons Park
The Riverfront Commons Park is slated for the south side of the footbridge that spans the Ammonoosuc River.
“We are behind schedule on the park and we’re waiting on getting an appraisal that will allow the town to use grant money to purchase the property,” said Hennessey. “It’s not as easy as a normal appraisal.”
Needed is a federal appraisal called a Yellow Book appraisal that will be done under federal guidelines and will come after a previous appraisal was rejected because some rules weren’t followed correctly.
With the town’s assistance, the commission will find another appraiser and get it reviewed.
The goal is to have the appraisal completed in the near future so a request for proposal for engineering can be issued and engineering work can begin as possible, said Hennessey.
“We have the plan and the money,” he said. “We just have to jump through some red tape to get it done.”
The current property owner, Ron Murro, has allowed the town and local organizations to hold events.
“There is a lease agreement for the town’s use of that while we’re trying to go through the purchase transaction,” said Commission Member Dave Ernsberger.
“We’ve had that for a year now and it’s a three-year lease,” said Hennessey. “By not owning it, it doesn’t hold us up from anything we want to do this summer or any other time.”
Once the town purchases the property, the next step will be deciding how to use it.
Ideas include community events, arts events, and installing lighting for greater nighttime enjoyment.
To date, the focus has been on building out the assets in the community and the next step will be developing specific ideas so everyone can enjoy them, said Hennessey.
New Members, New Visions
For 2021, the commission also has four new commission members: Andrew Lidestri, managing artistic director of the Upstage Players; Scarlett Moberly, who runs the Nightshade Contemporary Art Gallery on Mill Street; Meg Brown, who owns Miss Megabug and runs a local photography business and does website design, marketing classes and business mentoring; and freshman state Rep. Joseph DePalma IV.
Each outlined their visions and priorities.
Brown said her priority is realigning the intersection as Saranac and Meadow streets, a project in the list for some time, and in large part because of safety concerns.
Hennessey said that project, along with Main Street phase two reconstruction from Dunkin Donuts to the Beal House Inn, are at the moment facing headwinds after applications for federal funding were denied.
Lidestri spoke of his vision for connecting arts and nightlife, an important piece, he said, as the demographic of Littleton is skewing younger with people in their 20s, 30s and 40s moving to the area or returning to it.
People capturing a show can visit a local pub or restaurant beforehand and enjoy the new town commons afterward, he said.
“It’s important to continue to attract people in that demographic,” said Lidestri.
Last summer, the Upstage Players put on a socially-distant performance in the commons area.
“It was complicated and expensive, but we wanted to put that together and it was a great place for us to perform,” he said.
As nightlife grows, especially after the pandemic, Lidestri said sufficient lighting in the new Riverfront Commons Park and elsewhere along the river makes sense and would make people feel safe.
An engineer for the commons project will be hired and will determine the best locations to have electricity hookups and lighting, said Hennessey.
“The goal has always been to keep it as flexible as possible, because we don’t know exactly how we’re going to use it, but we want to provide enough amenities like electricity,” he said.
Moberly, who supports community and arts programming in the district, said she thought about an outdoor film series, and said the commons would be an ideal area.
DePalma said his priorities would be Main Street phase two and Saranac and Meadow streets, as well as extending the riverwalk on the opposite side of the river and tying it into the multi-modal bridge.
“Developing on that side of the river to have this walk-able community will be an important step,” he said. “Right now, everything dead ends.”
Another step for better traffic flow, said Ernsberger, is to make Riverglen Lane a one-lane road that would flow to South Street and move it from its current status as a private road to a town road.
An additional area of study is developing or redeveloping the land that runs from the Littleton Studio School on Ammonoosuc Street to Saranac Street, he said.
“There’s a lot of land that could be developed that could add to the tax base and job growth,” said Ernsberger.
From the beginning, the promise to the town in revitalizing river district was to generate more property tax revenue and bring more jobs, he said.
