With some daytime closures, work on Ammonoosuc Street in Littleton's river district will restart this week. The improvements will run into October and they follow the August demolition of the foundation-damaged building at 25 Ammonoosuc St., which held up the last of the road work for several years before the town and property owner reached a settlement agreement. (Contributed image)
LITTLETON — After a three-year hiatus, the town is restarting some improvements in the river district.
The improvements will complete all road reconstruction work, which includes the redone Saranac Street, in the district.
The construction on the last segment of Ammonoosuc Street begins Tuesday and will involve and some daytime closures for the next few weeks, said Doug Damko, director of the Littleton Department of Public Works.
“The majority of the project was completed during 2018 and 2019,” he said. “A 300-foot section of Ammonoosuc Street was left in a temporary functional condition due to unforeseen conditions that resulted in damage to the stone foundation of the 25 Ammonoosuc Street building.”
But negotiations between all parties involved resulted in a successful settlement agreement that included the demolition of the building, which was taken down on Aug. 24 and 25, he said.
The project’s federal funding with the U.S. Economic Development Administration has been retained through successful extensions, said Damko.
“Notifications have been made to abutting property owners and impacted businesses in the area,” he said. “The 300-foot section of Ammonoosuc Street will have periodic daytime closures throughout October. At the end of each workday, the roadway will be opened to allow one lane of travel for vehicles and pedestrians.”
A portion of the $2.1 million EDA grant, which had been extended during settlement negotiations, is going toward the remaining Ammonoosuc Street work.
Like Saranac Street, it will primarily involve road surface reconstruction and new sidewalks and curbing, all of which are part of the larger redevelopment of the river district.
The Ammonoosuc Street job is being carried out by Caulder Construction and HEB Engineers.
“We’re just learning the contractor’s schedule and they are giving it their best effort to complete it by the end of October,” said Damko.
For motorists in the area, directional signs will be set up and a detour will be along Green Street behind the Littleton Diner, as well as along Thayer’s Lane.
“Signs and everything will be in place and the road will be open through the night,” he said.
The next big road project is the second phase of the reconstruction of Main Street, from the diner and down Meadow Street to Bridge Street, though that job is years out and funding is still being sought.
In 2023, the town will advance the Riverfront Commons project on the Littleton Area Senior Center side of the Ammonoosuc River.
