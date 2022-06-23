LITTLETON — Rising costs and inflation have put the $1.4 million Riverfront Commons back before the community for more input to determine their priorities and which project components they would like to see happen first.
An interactive community input session was held Wednesday at the Littleton Opera House and project leaders are encouraging those who couldn’t attend to participate in an online survey that closes after two weeks.
Then, the SE Group, the architectural and engineering firm enlisted by the town in April, will aggregate all data and determine current costs and what is feasible within the current budget.
“We have a variety of priorities for this project that we laid out in the past,” said River District Redevelopment Commission Chairman John Hennessey, who attended to give his input and see what the town, which is now spearheading the project, is planning.
“Certainly, costs have increased,” he said. “So after we receive this public input, the next step will be to prioritize the elements of the project with the designers and they’ll work to update the cost for each of those priorities and figure out how far we can get with the budget we have. We’d love to be able to do everything that we set out to do originally, but the budget only goes so far these days. That will be part of the professionals’ work that they’ll do next … The pros will go to work on what is feasible and cost it out.”
The development of the Riverfront Commons will now end up taking a more phased approach, said Adam Reczek, opera house manager and cultural arts coordinator who will be the lead for phase 1, the entertainment venue within the green space that will be used for concerts and events.
“That’s a big part of why this prioritization came into play, figuring out what to focus on first,” said Reczek. “There are so many different layers of this and when you’re balancing all the different ideas against the overall budget it becomes necessary to figure out which order we do them in and which ones we want the most. It may be the kind of thing where we get to some of them later or we don’t get to some of them at all.”
In December, following a 2019 design charette, the town bought from Ron Murro the 7.2-acre parcel located by the Littleton Area Senior Center along the Ammonoosuc River.
In the original vision is recreation and green space, keeping natural areas, creating a venue with seating and a mobile stage for events and performances, having a community area to support the farmers market and flexible events, creating new 40- to 50-space parking area, adding landscaping as well as lighting along the riverwalk, converting an existing barn into a welcome center with restrooms, and creating a connector to the nearby recreational rail trail.
Right now, it’s undetermined what the current remaining budget after the $450,000 property purchase will be worth by the time the town gets to use it.
“It’s a living, breathing thing with inflation costs and the cost of building materials up, and there’s uncertainty as to how much grant funding we’ll actually be able to receive over the life of the project,” said Reczek.”If we incorporate every project that everyone is recommending, it’s going to be a lot more than $1.4 million. The prioritization is the most important aspect right now.”
Several weeks ago, stakeholders met to lay out their priorities.
Wednesday’s listening session for the broader community was the fine-tuning, said Reczek.
In the grand ballroom of the opera house were charts with categorized priorities, and the two-hour session allowed community members to place green stickers under their particular priority.
They were asked to rank from “not a priority” to “somewhat priority” to “major priority” design elements that included the welcome center, restrooms, parking area, rail trail connector, lighting, performance area, and community area.
A half-hour into the session, seven community members had already ranked as “very important” a question asking if the Riverfront Commons should keep its natural character.
Through more general questions, they were asked which additional amenities, facilities or recreation areas they would like to see and any other feedback or ideas they have.
It is a positive thing that the parcel is now owned by the public, but with that comes a responsibility, said Reczek
“We want to maintain all the important characteristics of it now and that’s why we’re trying to determine what those are,” he said. “There are a lot more avenues to access this parcel than there ever have been. It’s a very important time in the history of this piece of land. We have it and want to make sure we do it right and take care of it.”
The space is currently used for the Littleton Farmers Market, and since last year, for the First Friday events, which entail a mobile sound stage brought in for concerts.
Reczek called it “arguably underutilized” and said there might be more events, some off-season, to which the space can lend itself while keeping a fine balance with its natural state.
Kelly Stoecklein, landscape designer of the SE Group, said the online survey on the Littleton town website (www.townoflittleton.org/riverfrontcommons) will have the same questions as those presented at Wednesday’s input session.
“We’ll aggregate those and integrate it together and have that data moving the updated design forward,” she said. “We are excited to see what the outcome is and what the community is most excited about.”
The survey is an important way to keep collecting opinions and information, said Reczek.
“For the public, now is the chance to give your 2 cents,” he said. “We are listening.”
Hennessey said it will take a few months before the SE Group determines cost estimates and the feasibility of project elements.
After that, the timeline, depending on what the bidding environment looks like and the best value, remains the same and involves putting the project out to bid late this year or possibly in early 2023, beginning construction next spring, and completing what can be completed of the first phase by late summer or early fall of 2023, he said.
The money in the Riverfront Commons budget comes from state and federal grants, tax credits, private contributions, and a total town share of $175,000, which represents a 7-to-1 match.
