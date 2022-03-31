Littleton Riverfront Commons To Go Under Parks and Rec Management

LITTLETON — The green space and recreation area of the future Riverfront Commons will fall under the purview of the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department.
Unanimously, the Littleton Parks and Recreation Commission voted to put the commons under the Parks and Recreation umbrella as a reservation facility within its management, Caitlin Leverone, Parks and Recreation director, said during Monday’s Select Board meeting.
“[Parks and Recreation Superintendent Patrick Donahue] knows that this is an area we will maintain going forward,” she said.
There’s still a question as to who will maintain and oversee the visitors center/information building with public restrooms that will be developed in the red barn on the 7.2-acre town-owned parcel and if the overseeing entity will also be Parks and Recreation.
It’s also unknown if the visitors center will be a Monday-through-Friday operation with personnel managing it, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
Between now and autumn, after engineering design proposals will be reviewed and a request for proposal for construction issued, Gleason said the town can better figure out who will be maintaining the visitors center, which, under the current timeline is expected to be complete by September 2023.
Inflation Ups Costs For Remich Park Improvements
As Riverfront Commons advances, another Parks and Recreation project became more complicated.
Inflation is increasing the cost of the planned improvements at Remich Park, Littleton’s most popular recreation facility.
In August 2020, Parks and Recreation was awarded a $200,000 grant from the New Hampshire Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to fund a total of $400,000 in Remich Park upgrades.
Under that timeline, the work was to be completed by May 31, 2023.
The scope involves demolishing the obsolete service building (the concession building at the Little League field) and constructing a new service building; installing drainage, swales and piping around the athletic fields to reverse poor drainage; and regrading the existing perimeter trail and putting in new surfacing material, said Leverone.
The perimeter trail is currently gravel and the plan is to pave it and make it a more accessible trail for all.
The new playground that was the other piece of the improvements has already been installed.
The playground’s $200,000 cost, which provided the match for the $200,000 LWCF grant, was paid for largely through $125,000 in town funding that voters approved at town meeting, along with some $25,000 in donations.
“I’m working on the other pieces of the puzzle here,” said Leverone. “We hit a roadblock on account of the pandemic and the economy now. Material prices have gone up a lot.”
Now, prospective contractors are saying $200,000 won’t come close to covering even one piece in the remaining project, she said.
“I have to go back to the commission to work on priorities, said Leverone. “Most likely, we are going to apply for a new grant for more funds.”
The LWCF grants are 50-50 matching grants at a minimum, said Bill Gegas, program specialist for the LWCF.
“These grants are amendable both for time and for scope,” he said. “It is possible to extend the grant for a maximum of five years for the project period. And any funds requested thereafter for the same project would have to go back through a competitive cycle, either as an increase of funds to the existing grant or as a separate grant.”
Karen Geraghty, project manager with the Northern Community Investment Corp., said the next step is to prioritize which elements are in the current scope of work, obtain current cost estimates, look at the budget, and determine which elements could be completed within the current scope and timeline.
“The current priorities we have is the building is number one, pavement was two, and drainage was three,” said Leverone.
But the original cost estimate of $161,000 for the new building alone could now be closer to $400,000 or greater, she said.
Because pavement costs still seem pretty reasonable, one idea is to begin work on the pavement first and the drainage this year with the grant extension and then apply for a new grant for the larger amount of money and move the focus to the building, said Leverone.
“We would be changing the scope of the current grant and then applying for the new funds,” she said.
The Select Board would have to approve moving forward with the new grant, said Gleason.
With the required 50-50 match, a warrant article could go to the March 2023 town meeting, he said.
Leverone said the current grant can be extended to 2025 and the grant window for the larger amount is open now.
If the town applies for the new grant, the money wouldn’t be awarded until September or October 2023, she said.
Intent forms for new grants are due at the end of April, and that begins the eligibility review prior to invitations to formally apply at the end of the summer, said Gegas.
By the time it gets into the hands of the National Park Service, the awards won’t have a start date until Oct. 1, 2023, meaning the town has plenty of time to put a warrant article before voters in March 2023, he said.
Gleason said the idea would be to have a warrant article for a new grant if that is the route that the town will ultimately take.
The new grant amount would be for $500,000, said Leverone.
“So we would potentially have a warrant article for $250,000 if we got awarded,” said Gleason.
The Select Board voted 3-0 to move forward with the new grant for Parks and Recreation.
For the smaller, non-facility components of the project, the plan for the perimeter trail is to make it an educational walk with signage, which is already in hand courtesy of a $5,000 contribution from the Littleton Rotary Club, said Leverone.
She is also working with the Littleton Public Library to create a book walk, similar to the StoryWalk by the Bethlehem Public Library.
“Those will be the fun pieces of the puzzle once I have all of this stuff taken care of,” she said.
The drainage project was originally budgeted at $72,500, and while no current quote is available, that project could possibly be done in-house with the help of the Department of Public Works, said Leverone.
Use of a DPW backhoe and purchased gravel could be done as an in-kind match toward the grant.
