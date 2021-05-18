Littleton Rotary Club:Scholarship Auction On, Virtually

LITTLETON - For more than half a century, the Littleton Rotary Club has held a yearly fund-raising event to help the next generation - those graduating high school seniors about to enter college.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, its annual auction had to be entirely canceled in 2020.
This year, the scholarship event and auction is back on, fully virtual, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.
“It’s a live stream being put on by Phlume Media and Chad Fillion and we’ve got everything right on his site,” Littleton Rotarian and club board member Chad Stearns said Tuesday.
The Littleton Rotary Scholarship Auction, which will be broadcast from the Secured Network Services building in the Littleton Industrial Park, can be accessed at www.littletonnhrotary.org. (which directs to https://stream.phlume.com/littletonrotary/).
Details can be found at and event registration done through the web site.
The auction will be similar to how Copper Cannon Camp held its fund-raising event and how Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. (AHEAD) conducted their annual meeting, said Stearns.
Before last year, the auction had been held for several years at the Mountain View Grand in Whitefield.
“It’s a late April-early May event, so last year at that time we had to make the conscientious decision to cancel it for the year,” said Stearns. “Luckily, we have had very good good years and benefactors who left us some money for rainy days, and 2020 was a rainy day. We were still able to fund scholarships for seniors in our service area, which is fantastic.”
That service area includes schools in SAUs 84, 35 and 36 and encompasses the towns of Littleton, Monroe, Lisbon, Landaff, Lyman, Bethlehem, Twin Mountain, Franconia, Easton, Sugar Hill, Dalton, and Whitefield.
“We have a few different schools, and we’ve given scholarships to people from the North Country Charter Academy,” said Stearns. “We try to go by service area rather than school so we can hit as many people as we can. They are need-based scholarships because we want to provide as much help as we can.”
The fund-raising event and auction is specifically run by the Littleton Rotary Club’s Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that can accept donations.
“Even though the event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the Littleton Rotary Club Charitable Fund was still able to give out close to $40,000 in scholarships to local seniors last year, from previous endowments and healthy reserves,” said Stearns.
That amount has been constant the last few years and is the target for 2021, he said.
“We’ve had some great years, and then the pandemic hit,” said Stearns. “This next step for the live event will give us the opportunity to elicit donations and really make it an experience.”
Although previous auctions had involved hundreds of items, next week’s event will have 12 live items to auction off, some of them new.
“It gives everybody a chance to participate and donate to such a great cause,” he said.
Items include a deluxe spa package at the Omni Mt. Washington Resort as well as an international-themed five- or six-course dinner with drinks put on by Rotarians in costume (past dinners included Russian, Hawaiian, and New Orleans themes).
In addition, donations without receiving auction items will also be accepted.
“We are doing Shares of the Future,” said Stearns. “They are straight donations to help out with these scholarships, and are tax-deductible and $50 apiece …Obviously, seniors are still graduating and still needing assistance going into their first year of college.”
Scholarships can be for a community college, Harvard, or anywhere in between, and they cover all different areas of study, he said.
Prior to being held physically at Mountain View Grand, the annual event went online in the early 2000s.
Before that, it was done through the radio and was known as the radio auction.
“The goal is to have a live event in person next year,” said Stearns. “Our goal is to eventually get back to doing that, but we are at the tail end of the pandemic right now and certainly don’t want to chance anything. Let’s get over the pandemic and get back to normalcy. But right now, we are looking forward to a great event, an interactive event, that includes a [web site] chat feature where people can put in their bids.”
People who can’t attend virtually can still participate and can use PayPal to make a donation, said Stearns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.