Littleton’s Adventure Ready Brands (formerly known as Tender Corporation) has a lofty goal: one million more girls enjoying the great outdoors by 2025.
As a start, they have partnered with the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) this summer to offer low-cost instructional courses for girls. Three of the courses have already occurred, but two more are coming up for girls aged 10 to 14: one on Aug. 14 will focus on outdoor leadership, while the other, set for the last weekend in August, is an overnight course focused on camping skills.
“The AMC has been a really great way for us to dip our toes in and see what will or won’t work,” said Jade Monahan, the new senior vice president of human resources for Adventure Ready Brands.
Monahan, who was born and raised in Littleton and moved to Franconia five years ago after an HR career in Boston, actually joined the company because of what is known as their “Adventure Ready Girls” initiative.
Monahan and her eight-year-old daughter Jaysyn have a goal to hike New Hampshire’s 48 4000-footers before Jaysyn graduates high school. To support that effort, Monahan joined a 4000-footer hiking Facebook group aiming to get some guidance on beginner hikes…and ended up stumbling upon a post with the hashtag #AdventureReadyGirls.
“And I’m like, what the heck is that?! My girls need to be part of Adventure Ready Girls!” Monahan recounted.
Through further research, she learned that Adventure Ready Brands had started the initiative because of research showing that parents are 16 percent less likely to spend time outside with their girls compared to boys. The company had already made a move to sponsor a four-year-old girl, whose picture Monahan had stumbled upon, in her effort to hike the 48 tallest peaks in the state.
Fast forward, and now Monahan has found herself at the helm of the Adventure Ready Girls project, which launched late last October.
“Obviously, with two young girls, I believe very much in the mission of the project, so I’m delighted to get to help drive that program forward,” said Monahan, who began with Adventure Ready Brands a little over a month ago. “Jaysyn went to a two-week sleep-away camp this summer and came back a totally different independent child because of the confidence she got from all the outdoor skills and time and play that she experienced.”
Monahan admits that one million more girls outside by 2025 is a pretty big goal, but said that she and Garrett Cox, the senior vice president for marketing, have some big ideas to move the program forward both locally and nationally after the AMC courses wrap up and the team regroups.
Adventure Ready Brands’ AMC courses are held at the Highland Center in Crawford Notch, and Monahan notes that scholarships are available. The courses can be found by searching for keyword “adventure ready girls” at activities.outdoors.org.
