Littleton’s Eleanor Porter, Author Of “Pollyanna,” Honored On Saturday

LITTLETON — Littleton resident Deb Alberini will portray “Pollyanna” author Eleanor Hodgman Porter during an event on Saturday celebrating Women’s History Month.
To celebrate Women’s History Month, GoLittleton.com is honoring Porter, a Littleton native and the author who created the glad and cheerful Pollyanna, the heroine of her most famous book. Eleanor will appear at a special event at the GoLittleton Glad Shop adjacent to the Pollyanna Gateway on Main Street on Sat., March 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dressed in period costume, Deb Alberini will be in the shop’s front window portraying Eleanor Porter and sharing stories of Eleanor’s life and creative accomplishments. She will be joined by her husband Richard Alberini, the curator of the Littleton Area Historical Museum, who will relate stories of Littleton’s historic Main Street.
“The Pollyanna Glad Shop honors Eleanor Porter every day of the year, but during Women’s History Month it is important to take a moment and remember how rare it was during the early 20th century for a woman to lead a creative, profitable life as Eleanor did,” said Glad Shop owner Veronica Francis. “She excelled in music and wrote so many thoughtful books, including her most famous one, Pollyanna, which was published in 1913.”
“Eleanor was born in Littleton and is a major figure in the town’s history,” said Deb Alberini, who is writing a biography of the famous author. “I’m trying to read all of the stories she wrote (15 novels and between 150-200 articles for magazine), learning about her and becoming her during these kinds of presentations.”
One of Deb’s most amazing finds was discovering four boxes of information on Eleanor at Dartmouth College, including treasured love letters from her husband, who was a banker.
Along with the March 19 event, the Pollyanna shop is celebrating all month by featuring Eleanor Porter Swag on sale, including a special Eleanor Porter History Gift Pack that includes a bookmark, a commemorative coin featuring Eleanor and a magnet. The items are available online at GoLittletonShop.com or at the shop at 91 Main St.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.