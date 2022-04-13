Littleton’s EMS Experiment Takes Spotlight

LITTLETON — The town-based Emergency Medical Services has again taken center stage.
During Monday’s Select Board meeting, town officials from Franconia went before the board to say their EMS is struggling to retain members and is relying more and more on Littleton’s EMS, a situation that representatives of both towns agreed cannot be sustained for the long term.
That transitioned into an hour-long discussion, at times tense, about Littleton’s EMS and its EMS Advisory Committee, which is tasked with trying to find ways to increase revenues for Littleton’s EMS and reduce expenses for the town.
Some committee members expressed frustration about what they said appears to be an unclear mission for the committee and what it is exactly that the Select Board wants them to study and recommend.
One member asked if the committee is a back door way to get rid of the town-based service and go back with a contracted EMS.
Littleton Fire Rescue leaders also said the question of if the town’s in-house EMS will ultimately continue or not is beginning to impact the morale of the town’s firefighter/EMTs.
Franconia
“There’s been an issue with Franconia with mutual aid and Littleton is the default go-to for Franconia,” said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason. “We all know that’s not a workable solution.”
It’s hoped that something can come out of Littleton’s EMS committee in terms of a partnership between Littleton and Franconia, possibly similar to the agreements Littleton has with the towns of Easton and Sugar Hill, said he said.
For annual contracted EMS services, Easton pays Littleton about $10,000 and Sugar Hill pays $20,000.
In attendance at Monday’s Select Board meeting were Franconia Selectman Dan Walker and Franconia Town Administrator Kim Cowles.
Walker said Franconia, like a lot of towns, has lost a significant amount of EMS members, especially in the last several months, either through moving and injuries, but mostly from members relocating out of the area.
“We realized our ranks are severely depleted,” he said. “We basically can no longer effectively run our own ambulance the way it is now.”
Franconia is working on a plan, but in a mid-budget year and without funding it’s not easy to hire more people, said Walker.
But Franconia does have an ambulance budget that’s not being used because nothing is happening, and perhaps Franconia and Littleton can come up with some arrangement that is more than a mutual aid agreement to help Franconia get to the point where it can rebuild its ranks or come up with a longer-term solution, he said.
“We don’t want to rely on the mutual aid agreement as our primary service,” said Walker.
The Littleton Select Board would have to see if any agreement would be worthwhile for Littleton, said Littleton Board of Selectmen Chairman Roger Emerson.
“Obviously, you come out with a contract and we’d have to be open to that for the short term or whatever term you guys deem,” said Walker. “You need to lay out an expense to help us and it needs to work out for everyone. We’re just here to ask that maybe that process begins.”
A problem for Littleton is that every time its EMS gets toned out to Franconia, it calls in for station coverage, which is overtime adding to Littleton’s budget, said Emerson.
Walker said he understands, and said it was Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen who brought it to Franconia’s attention.
“That’s when the administration of the town found we were in a little more dire straits than we knew about,” he said.
Bethlehem Ambulance has been responding to Franconia, but their pool, too, is shallow, said Walker.
Bethlehem Ambulance might be in a little better position with membership, but some members are out because of injuries and keeping sufficient membership is still a challenge, said Walker.
“We have the same thing, an aging population and a bedroom community and second-home community and we just don’t have people who join fire departments and ambulances anymore,” he said.
Littleton EMS committee and budget committee member John Goodrich, who said Littleton needs to find the most cost-effective EMS it can, said some of the trends sound difficult, he doesn’t see them changing much, and it seems optimistic that Franconia can take on an EMS by itself.
“It’s going to take a huge influx, and that’s even if we can find the people,” said Walker. “We have some membership who are full time firefighters elsewhere and they’re going to draw upon their co-workers hopefully.”
Goodrich asked if Franconia has any interest in pooling for a more regionalized service.
That’s a discussion I believe our fire chiefs have been having, said Walker.
“As we all know, EMS has fixed costs and the more volume you do you offset those costs,” he said. “We’ve been talking about it … I think that’s probably the only way this may work in the long run.”
In 2019, Littleton, after years of contracting for EMS, implemented a three-year town-based EMS as a pilot project.
In October, the Littleton Select Board voted to continue the town-based EMS and establish a committee to explore ways to increase its revenues.
Before the town-based EMS launched, Municipal Resources Inc. completed an EMS study for Littleton and recommended as a potential solution a more regionalized service.
“The downfalls of that are the complexities of intergovernmental agreements,” said LFR Capt. Chad Miller. “Towns have to agree to work together, and a lot of times, with the New England Yankee-type mentality, it can be really difficult … It was something that they listed as a good solution, but politically was too big of a wrangle at that particular time. I think it’s worth going back and looking at that specific recommendation and the MRI recommendations to see what we can do together.”
Certainly, there is benefit in numbers, and in Littleton call volume is increasing substantially, he said.
There’s not a single path forward in terms of staffing, and using full-time staff, call staff, and part-time staff are all options that need to be fully explored in order to meet the needs of citizens, said Miller.
EMS Advisory Committee
On March 14, the Littleton Select Board appointed Goodrich, Scott Daine, Mike Scanlon, Franco Rossi, Art Tighe, and Chad Stearns to the EMS committee.
“Basically, what we need to find out is how we got to the point we’re at right now from where we were before and try to find out what we can do to make it better and be more cost-effective,” said Emerson. “That’s why we put this advisory board together. We just need a cost analysis on this particular project compared to paying it out. We have to look into overtime expenses, collecting on the billing process, training, and the transfers. That’s all the stuff that needs to be looked at to see how we can make this work.”
Rossi said he feels like the committee has no direction, partly because it hasn’t yet met, and asked if it’s expected to come up with its own mission and what exactly is its charge.
Reading the committee’s objectives and goals, Select Board member Carrie Gendreau said the committee is “to act as an advisory body to the Board of Selectmen in the interest of emergency medical services in the town of Littleton and the Littleton regional catchment area. The committee is responsible for the financial aspects of system operation and for making recommendations for the collection, analysis, and dissemination of EMS-related data. The committee may recommend in favor or against the expansion of future services to other communities, facilities, or services offered under the provision of EMS for contracts based on financial consideration.”
The Select Board, she said, doesn’t want to box in the committee and wants to give it the flexibility to determine if the program is working or if it won’t work down the road.
Rossi, who served as selectman when the board voted to adopt the in-house EMS in 2019, said alleviating financial pressures will only work if the town is committed to continuing the present EMS, which he said he thought the board’s October vote had affirmed.
“It takes cooperation from other organizations and businesses to have those discussions,” said Rossi. “They won’t have those discussions unless we’re committed to going forward with an EMS. That’s my concern. I thought that contracting out was off the table because the board had already made a decision on it.”
“We made the decision to put them on full time with an advisory board, but we also said we can shut them down at any time,” said Emerson.
Scanlon said that represents a threat to the firefighters already working in Littleton’s EMS.
“They want to know they have secure jobs, so how we do that and go forward is important,” he said.
“I will say that all of your firefighters are listening and we’re all waiting for the other shoe to fall,” Miller said to the Select Board. “That’s the feeling. It is having an effect on the morale of the department.”
In 30 days, the town’s EMS was built, on a budget less than MRI recommended; with stabilizing costs and addressing that concern; getting two ambulances out the door on concurrent calls, which is something a contracted service didn’t do; stabilizing operations during a global pandemic and leading vaccination clinics; and seeing growth when other departments are shrinking, said Miller.
“I feel like we’ve hit a home run, but the sense that I personally take from the board is that may not be the case,” he said.
While there’s always room for improvement, he said by and large the staff has done a tremendous job under difficult circumstances and what firefighters/EMTs are hearing about the service matters, said Miller.
“I am concerned about being able to recruit membership with these conversations,” he said.
Goodrich said while he understands the tough situations firefighters experience, Littleton needs to study all EMS structures for the most cost-effective operation.
Littleton and St. Johnsbury have similar populations, but St. Johnsbury contracts with CALEX Ambulance for $267,000 a year and Littleton’s EMS is budgeted at $555,000, he said.
Select Board member Linda MacNeil said the two towns’ populations might be the same at about 6,000 residents each, but Littleton has a large industrial park and shopping area along the Meadow and the total number of people in Littleton on any given day is far greater than its resident population.
“There are 13,000 to 15,000 people here on a daily basis,” said Rossi. “We are not a 6,000-person community when it comes to services.
Gleason said Littleton’s EMS might be budgeted at $555,000, but what’s not being shown is it took in $280,000 in revenue last year that offsets the expense.
Gendreau said there was overwhelming support from the taxpayers for a full-time EMS and fire department and those residents are willing to pay taxes for a better quality of life and quick response.
“If taxpayers are saying this is what we want, then we have to listen to that,” she said.
At the same time, the town needs to see if the service can be run more efficiently, said Gendreau.
Tighe said he agreed with Rossi that the mission of the advisory committee needs to be more clearly defined. He asked the board for the level of involvement that will be needed.
“We’re looking at a cost analysis of what it costs to run in comparison to if we hired it out,” said Emerson.
Rossi said the board has already committed to the current EMS going forward and taxpayers voted for it.
“As far as I was told, contracting is off the table right now,” said Rossi. “There’s nothing in that statement [of committee objectives] about comparing it to contracting out EMS services.”
For the financial piece of it and how to make the operation better, the committee might have to look at contracted services to see what they have, said Emerson.
“This seems like a back door way to get rid of EMS,” said Rossi.
“No, it’s not,” said Emerson.
“Why are we comparing it to costs they incur?” said Rossi. “All we care about is what are our costs.”
Gendreau said Littleton’s EMS is brand new and it will never be a moneymaker, but it’s a service that people want and the town might be able to get it close to the break-even point.
When asked by Tighe about the committee’s timeline for reporting to selectmen, Emerson said around the first of September to begin preparing for the 2023 budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.