Littleton real estate developer and community and civic leader Jeremiah “Jere” Eames was honored by Governor Chris Sununu and the Executive Council at their meeting at Cannon Mountain on Wednesday.
“Pretty much everyone in the Littleton area knows Jere,” said Sununu. “It’s an absolute honor to have someone like this represent the state.”
The governor read and presented Eames, who attended the meeting with his wife Yvonne, son Jack and his wife Viki (who now run the family business) and two out of his three grandchildren, with a commendation.
The document speaks of Eames’ dedication to preserving the town’s history while encouraging growth as well as his service to the area.
Eames, now “semi-retired,” told the crowd, which included state commissioners, staff, state senator Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, and Littleton select board chair Carrie Gendreau, that he lives at the exact same address that he did when he was a newborn 78 years ago.
“So to everyone who said I would never go anywhere: you were right!” he joked.
In contrast, Eames told the Caledonian that after his childhood in Littleton, he left for college, military service, and work in the San Diego restaurant industry. However, returning to Littleton was always the goal.
“There were obstacles but, some way or another, I made it back here,” he said.
Eames, an early investor in the Mount Washington Hotel, said he was very proud to receive the commendation with his family by his side. He said the town is “unbelievable” now.
“The main street and river district are vibrant, the downtown is preserved, and there are so many upbeat young people,” Eames said.
Eames was chosen as an honoree by Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, who hosted the meeting and whose district covers the northern two-thirds of the state.
The commendation’s initial draft was written by Littleton’s Barbara Ashley, who penned 20 paragraphs on Eames’ accomplishments that had to be cut down to eight to fit the proclamation’s format. Ashley said the idea to nominate Eames for the honor came from Benoit Lamontagne, North Country industrial agent for the N.H. Division of Economic Development.
“Jere’s signature word is ‘fabulous,’” said Karen Keazirian, executive director of Pollyanna of Littleton, Inc. “He also says often that a rising tide lifts all boats … he’s always looking to make things wonderful for everyone.”
Eames served as president of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce and received the town’s Citizen of the Year Award in 2002 along with his wife. Eames’ businesses, passed to him by his mother and now run by his son Jack, celebrated 100 years in operation in 2021.
A North Country flavor continued throughout the meeting: the opening prayer was given by Pastor James Anan of Elevate Church in Littleton, the pledge of allegiance was led by Paul Schirduan, USAF Veteran and member of American Legion Post 83 in Lincoln and entertainment was provided by the cast of the Weathervane Theatre’s rendition of “Hello Dolly!”
Two other honorees from District 1 were recognized by the governor and executive council: Mike Henriques of Sandwich, retired head of school of Proctor Academy, and Donna Sargent of Ossipee, a public servant for 51 years in social services.
