Littleton’s Main Street, Phase 2 Reconstruction Back Under Discussion

LITTLETON — A decade after the first phase of Main Street reconstruction wrapped up, Phase 2 reconstruction, from about Saranac Street at the Littleton Diner to the split at Meadow Street and West Main Street, has been brought up from time to time.
But funding, after many tries and federal grant applications, has proved elusive.
Now, though, the total estimated $4.7 million project could get a potential funding boost from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, specifically through the public works economic adjustment provision that could allow the town to apply for about $1 million, said Town Manager Andrew Dorsett, who presented the concept to selectmen during their meeting on Tuesday.
And the voter-approved Sub-Area 2 sewer and storm water project, a smaller component of a larger $6.3 million voter-approved bond, could also provide a 45-percent match, or $2.1 million, by tapping into that bonding authority, with the balance remaining for Phase 2 coming from a mix of sewer fund money and tax debt to cover the bond, and the debt then allocated for the bond.
If funding and logistics fall into place, the last segment of Main Street could see reconstruction that would include upgrading below-surface sewer, storm water and drainage infrastructure, installing new sidewalks and new light posts, a repaved street, and implementing traffic calming measures that keep pedestrians safe and slow down motorists for safety, in all a complete street concept, Dorsett said Friday.
The preliminary plan now is to seek funding during the summer and reach out to the state to determine when work could begin if that funding is secured, he said.
In his presentation to selectmen, Dorsett said Littleton underwent major infrastructure improvements to its Main Street in Phase 1 that led to positive economic and cultural impacts.
The goal is to have the same for the second phase.
The board allowed the funding idea for Phase 2 to be explored.
To selectmen, Dorsett said, “For the past five years, I’ve worked with community volunteers, businesses, employees, and contractors to find alternative means to fund the completion of the Main Street project. We have unsuccessfully applied for funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD and TIGER program for four years.”
Only recently, Main Street Phase 2 was included in the Sub-Area 2 sewer and storm water project.
However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided approvals at lower levels than was acceptable to voters, who approved bonding with a 45-percent match, with the USDA approving an 8-percent match, he said.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has delayed paving, estimated at $500,000, in anticipation of the Phase 2 project.
The NHDOT has also budgeted $200,000 for needed improvements to the intersection of Bridge and Meadow streets.
“With these funds and potentially others, we get closer to the 45-percent match required to utilize the Sub-Area 2 bonding authority as a match,” said Dorsett.
If all falls into place and the funding applications are successful, the project could be completed by 2022, he said to selectmen.
