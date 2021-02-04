LITTLETON — The Mt. Eustis Ski Hill is in trouble.
Their rope, integral to the hill’s volunteer-operated rope tow, needs to be replaced.
This will cost roughly $3,500.
The rope started unraveling on Sunday during regular operating hours and, after further examination on Wednesday, is not repairable.
“We are not ones to plea for help, but this is a big expense for our little hill,” read a Facebook post on Mt. Eustis’ page on Thursday morning. “If we can’t pay to get it fixed, we won’t be able to operate.”
Interested parties may donate on the hill’s website.
Mt. Eustis is also “Partner of the Month” at the Littleton Food Coop.
“[This] means, if you round up your bill, the proceeds will be donated to Mt. Eustis,” continued Thursday’s post. “Every penny helps!”
The ski area, located in downtown Littleton, had only just opened for its fifth season on Saturday, Jan. 23, less than two weeks ago.
Their rope tow usually runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The suggested donation is $5 to ski or ride. The hill measures 1,100-feet long with a 200-foot vertical drop and relies on natural snow.
Mt. Eustis’s opening day went well, but the hill was closed the next day, Sunday, Jan. 24, due to “low snow coverage, impending high winds, and cold temperatures.”
Last weekend, they were open both days…until the rope started to fray on Sunday.
On Sunday it unraveled to the point where they had to shut down the tow, according to a Facebook post.
A rope splicing was scheduled for Wednesday.
On Wednesday, they learned the bad news that the rope needs to be replaced.
In November, Mt. Eustis Co-president Katelyn Krumperman was hopeful the little hill would see an uptick in visitors due to capacity limits at large ski areas and more people seeking COVID relief outdoors, the Caledonian previously reported.
Now things look grim, but there is hope; the Littleton community has been known to come together for their community ski hill.
This story is developing and will be updated.
