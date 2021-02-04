LITTLETON — Mt. Eustis’ season was getting off to a great start.
Despite low snowfall levels earlier this winter, the volunteer-run ski hill in downtown Littleton opened for its fifth season on Jan. 23.
Less than two weeks later, things got a little dicey.
“When I was working on Sunday, [the rope] started to fray,” said Kaitlyn Krumperman, Co-President of Mt. Eustis’ Board of Directors. “As it went around a couple of times it got really bad and it started to unravel.”
Mt. Eustis shut down for about an hour and a half on Sunday, Jan. 31, while its rope tow was repaired.
“Everyone was super patient and understanding,” Krumperman said. “And then the rope unraveled again and we had to shut it down by 2:30.”
Craig Garland of Wolfeboro came and spliced the rope on Wednesday with the help of his daughter. Garland volunteers at the Abenaki Ski Area, also a rope tow.
The rope is now operational and should continue to function for the rest of the season, barring disaster. However, the non-profit ski hill will need a new rope.
“[Garland] suggested that, looking at the rope, we’re definitely going to have to replace it next year,” said Krumperman on Thursday evening. “And he suggested that we order one sooner rather than later in case something happens like that again.”
A new rope can be installed with little downtime.
The current rope was bought in 2014 and installed in 2017, according to Co-President Dave Harkless.
“Storage doesn’t affect lifetime,” he said. “Time out in the sunshine is the hardest as is running on the ground, which most rope tows do.”
The rope is in its fourth season at the hill. According to Harkless, rope life is usually three to five years.
For now, Mt. Eustis can go ahead with operations in what already was a booming year for the little hill that could.
Extended 2021 Season Hours
Last year, the hill was open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
“Realizing that a lot of people want to ski more local and not reserve tickets, we extended our hours this winter,” said Krumperman.
Mt. Eustis is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, as well as some Fridays.
“We are very hopeful for this year,” said Krumperman. “We have the most volunteers that we’ve ever had before. People are very excited.”
She said over 20 people were at the mountain on Jan. 31.
“Even though we’ve only been open three days so far, skier visits are high,” Krumperman said.
Mt. Eustis will be hosting Littleton’s Lupine Montessori School on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. as they can no longer hold their school program at their usual ski mountain.
As a result, Eustis will be open to the public for that time — starting today.
Mt. Eustis’s ski loaner program, although only run online this year, has been very successful, according to Krumperman.
Kids aged 12 and under are issued skis, boots, and helmets through the program.
Krumperman said conditions on the hill are really good.
“We’re here for the community, we’re here for locals, we want people to come out and ski,” she said. “And we want people to volunteer. It’s a great place to volunteer and teach your kids how to ski.”
Krumperman is also excited about some new board members: Chris Sweeney, Mitchell Kalble, and Caitlin Leverone.
Skinning is allowed during operating hours as long as participants donate and sign a waiver.
The hill is not open for snow tubing or sledding.
Funding
As an all-volunteer ski hill, Mt. Eustis runs on a “very low” budget.
The biggest cost is their liability insurance, about $6,000 to $7,000 a year.
Right now, Mt. Eustis is looking for money to pay their insurance bill as well as for a new rope, its installation costs, and to fix a part on their snowmobile that broke in the last few days.
“Bottom line, we need to raise a decent amount of money,” said Krumperman on Thursday evening.
“We had the rope temporarily fixed and that should be good for the remainder of the season,” she said. “But we still need to raise funds to replace the rope for next winter.”
A new rope will likely cost a little over $5,000.
Fortunately, Mt. Eustis is “Partner of the Month” at the Littleton Food Coop. If you round up your grocery bill, proceeds will be donated to the ski hill.
“Fundraising right now is limited due to COVID in terms of having events,” said Krumperman. “Hopefully we should be able to [cover our costs] from being Partner of the Month and applying for some additional grant money.”
However, Partner of the Month only comes about every two years.
Mt. Eustis: A Community Effort
The Littleton community has been known to come together for their ski hill.
Just in the past few months, even before rope tow hiccup, more than a few local businesses have been raising money for the non-profit.
Local bakery Crumb Bum (formerly “Crumb Bar”) raised $1,000 for Mt. Eustis in November from the sale of cake slices and stickers from Bethlehem’s 603STIX.
A couple of days ago, Super Secret Ice Cream donated $100 that was raised from the sales of some leftover “mystery” pints. The tiny-batch ice cream business is run out of the Ski Hearth Farm’s commercial kitchen by Bethlehem’s Kristina Zontini.
An “Mt. Eustis Brown Ale” is on tap currently at Rek-Lis Brewing in Bethlehem, with a portion of proceeds going to the hill.
A Facebook post on Thursday morning caused some confusion if the hill would continue to be open this winter.
“My post made it seem like we were in dire straights, but we’re not,” Krumperman said. “However, we have run into an issue that is out of our control.”
Mt. Eustis operated as a ski area from 1939 through the early 1980s. It re-opened starting in December 2016.
The suggested donation is $5 to ski or ride. The hill measures 1,100-feet long with a 200-foot vertical drop and relies on natural snow. It has a terrain park and glade skiing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.