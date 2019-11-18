Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LITTLETON, NH — The 33rd annual Littleton Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, starting at 12 noon. Beginning at the former Hitchiner parking lot just off Beacon Street, the parade will proceed down Union and Main streets to West Main and end at the Littleton Fire Station.
The parade, presented by the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, will include special guests, “Wally” the Green Monster of the Boston Red Sox – his second appearance — and the “Roaming Railroad” will return for its second year in a row. Bands will include the Littleton High School marching band and the Summertime Marching Band.
