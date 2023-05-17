Littleton School Board Advances Lakeway Options

LITTLETON — The SAU 84 Littleton School Board is advancing options on replacing Lakeway Elementary School, including determining how much taking out a bond would cost and moving forward with the possibility of the district not receiving state building aid.
Monday’s board meeting followed a recent discussion about entering into the second phase of the project, and it followed the annual school vote that saw residents approving a warrant article to take $155,000 from the Lakeway building and grounds improvement capital reserve fund to pay for schematic drawings of architectural, mechanical and plumbing for a new elementary school.
On Monday, Erica Antonucci, vice-chair of the school board, said the Lakeway committee met last Thursday and came up with several options and questions for the board; among them, does the district want to move forward with the project by using a certain amount of district dollars and wait for state funding or does the district want to move forward and try to figure out how to fund it if state funding is not received.
School board chairman Matt St. John agreed with continuing with the second phase while determining what the debt service would look like with a 20-year or 30-year bond, what the interest rate would be, how the bond would get absorbed in the overall town-school budget and not just the school district portion, and how the town and school can approach it as a team.
He said that the school district effectively has the town vote on the concept of the second phase.
Antonucci noted that Select Board member Linda MacNeil, who also serves on the Lakeway committee, said the town is looking to hold off major projects in light of the Lakeway project moving forward.
SAU 84 business administrator Patty Brown said the school district has only one bond left and will be paid off in 2027, when it will drop off the budget.
That will allow the district to determine what a potential bond of $30 million, $20 million, $10 million, or another amount would look like in today’s numbers while knowing it could change, said school board member Greg Cook.
Antonucci said the district can present a warrant article to voters in 2024 without state funding. If the article doesn’t pass, the district can still proceed with an application in 2025 for state funding.
“Either way, we can put our name on the list,” she said.
The district is working on more finite cost numbers for a new school.
As for state funding, Dale Prior, SAU 84 operations manager, said House Bill 452, which will provide state building aid to eligible New Hampshire schools, passed both houses and now needs the governor’s signature.
“What’s changing is this is no longer going to be a biennium process,” said Prior. “This is going to be a yearly process. The biennium is just starting this July for the list that was released in November of 2022. There are 17 schools on that list that are eligible for up to $227 million state aid.”
For most schools, it likely won’t happen, he said.
“Those schools will get aid next year and the year after, and they’ll also be put to the top of the list in 2025, which would be the first time we’re eligible to apply for state aid, which will be April 1 of 2025,” said Prior. “[The New Hampshire Department of Education] will come out with a preliminary list in August of ‘25 and then an actual list in November of ‘25 that we would then bring to the taxpayers in March of 2026.”
However, he said the chance of SAU 84 having funding is slim to none in 2026 because of the remaining projects on the biennium list.
“Let’s say the top four get funded over the next two years and any new applications go to the bottom,” said Prior. “The earliest we would be looking at funding would mostly likely be spring of 2027.”
Prior said what he presented the Lakeway committee on Friday was what the project cost estimator said would be a minimum 7.5-percent increase in annual construction costs by 2028.
Based on working numbers, it would cost the Littleton taxpayer more to wait for state aid in 2028 than it would to build in 2024, he said.
“The other thing everybody has to understand, that Amy Clark [administrator of DOE’s School Safety and Facility Management Bureau] has reiterated time and time again, is building aid is never guaranteed,” said Prior.
The DOE has past responsibilities and has $21 million of $50 million already accounted for, he said.
With the passing of HB 452 and it’s a year-to-year process, there will be fewer and fewer school projects completed with state building aid, said Prior, whose presentation to the Lakeway committee asked the committee if it’s worth it to wait or to move forward now.
“We have a win-win situation,” said Prior.
The district can put forth a bond article; if it fails, it doesn’t lose anything and can learn what those opposed were saying, he said.
“The cost estimator on calls we had said construction costs never go down, they go up year after year,” said Prior. “That’s what we have to weigh as a community. At some time, it becomes cost prohibitive.”
The amount of state aid the district would wait for might not be enough to cover increases in construction costs, said St. John.
The board voted 5-0 to approve a contract with Banwell Architects to move the project forward.
