LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board is nearing a decision on whether or not to place an article on the March 2023 town meeting warrant as the first step toward a new building for Lakeway Elementary School.
During the board’s meeting on Nov. 21, Mark St. Hilaire, a citizen member of the Lakeway Building Committee, presented a report that reflects a consensus of the committee and recommends a new building at the top of Crane Street, on property that would be donated by the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Convent, rather than renovating the existing building, first constructed in 1950, along Union Street.
The main reasons said St. Hilaire, are that cost estimates now show that both a renovation and new build would be about equal in cost and a renovation still leaves the school on a lot that is too small for future expansion, doesn’t address the traffic safety issue because students and school staff still have to cross Union Street, doesn’t eliminate structural issues that remain in the building and could become a hazard in the future, and renovating would entail a drawn-out construction period that would disrupt learning and it would be less cost-effective into the future.
Proposed by the committee is a warrant article for up to $100,000 that would allow the district-enlisted design team, Banwell Architects, to prepare a conceptual design to submit to the New Hampshire Department of Education for approval and possible matching funding opportunities from the state’s financial building aid, the application deadline for which is July 2023.
The article would also pay for a project manager-consultant hired by the school district to work with Banwell in the final design and cost savings for the project, said St. Hilaire.
“This request is only asking for a stipend to move forward to the next level of the decision-making process,” he said.
Board members, though, held off on a vote, saying that while they unanimously support a new building because of the stated reasons, they first want to present the public with an estimated tax rate impact and want to confirm that the 17-acre Daughters property first offered for donation several years ago is still available.
Final total cost estimates for a new build are being developed.
The 73-year-old building that had a second floor added in 1958, additions in 1982 and 1990 and portable units installed in 2000, has incurred dozens of building code and life-safety deficiencies.
“I believe many people in town will agree the school building is tired, it’s inadequate, and it has well exceeded its lifespan,” said St. Hilaire. “Over the years, many attempts have been unsuccessful to take action to address the situation of either renovating it or building a new school. One can say we’ve been kicking the can down the road for years and this can is Littleton’s one and only elementary school.”
Banwell Architects voiced concern about student safety and the environment that students and staff are in daily, he said.
“It is cramped and is an unhealthy environment, which impacts everybody’s performance,” said St. Hilaire. “It is an inadequate learning experience for our students. It is an unprofessional work environment for our school employees.”
Addressing ongoing maintenance with “Band-Aids” to keep the school as safe as possible is costing taxpayers about $1 million a year, said St. Hilaire.
Structural reports for the second floor have also raised the question of how soon the floor’s structural integrity could become dangerously unsafe, he said.
“A comment was made to some of our committee members by Banwell that our school was the only school in New Hampshire they’ve seen where staff and others must cross a busy state highway to access the school property,” said St. Hilaire. “The present parking space is rented to the town. What happens if the property owner gets a better offer and decides to sell in the future?”
A concern by Lakeway Principal Crystal Martin is that there is no place in town to move the 340-some K-6 students off-site during renovations, and if a place was found, it might cost the district into the millions of dollars for a move, he said.
In 10 years, the school-age population is expected to increase to 368 students, said St. Hilaire.
“In the end, if we renovate the existing property it will be refurnished but will have many of the original infrastructure parts,” he said.
Renovations would also remove the current playground and ball field that would have to be rebuilt on Bishop Street, he said. But under NHDOE guidelines, if a waiver is granted, the playground and field would need a 30-foot-high retaining wall that, with excavation and back-filling, would take more than a year of construction and come with an estimated cost of more than $3 million alone, said St. Hilaire.
The Daughters initially offered their donation of land until 2024, though an extension is possible.
“We can construct a new facility able to meet Littleton’s future elementary school population,” he said. “Our committee has been working with our public safety partners to address the neighborhood concerns, roadway, sidewalk, and emergency access to the school property along with — and I call it a possibility — of access going through [Route] 302.”
Costs, though, have risen since the last cost estimates for renovations and a new build.
In 2018, in a report from the previous designer, Warrenstreet Architects, it was estimated to cost $9.5 million to renovate the school during a five-year period, at least $12 million to renovate in one year, and $18 million to build an entirely new school.
Since 2018, however, construction costs have risen 50 percent because of supplies, skilled labor shortages, wages, equipment rentals, and inflation, said St. Hilaire.
“The estimate today is $9 million higher than the 2018 estimate to renovate the school,” he said.
And since 2018, recent NHDOE requirements have added a 10,000-square-foot increase to the school building requirements, adding an additional $4 million above the 2018 renovation estimate, for a total of $13 million more, he said.
“Keep in mind today’s estimate is if we started construction in 2023,” said St. Hilaire. “Unfortunately, we’re not there yet. The estimate does not consider the soft costs of construction, which include 15 to 25 percent for the architectural plans and furnishing the building with updated educational equipment. I ask you and the public to reflect for a moment that many of us on our committee felt with this explanation, the feeling of regret for not updating Lakeway Elementary School in 2018 … And it’s not going to get any cheaper. We can’t keep kicking the can down the road because the price is only going to keep increasing.”
In looking at the 2018 numbers and the new Banwell report, school board member Greg Cook said it appears the cost of renovation actually tripled and building new doubled.
The cost difference of renovating versus building new is about $1 million.
“The town of Littleton, our community, residents, businesses, taxpayers and our visitors deserve a better building and an investment in our infrastructure,” said St. Hilaire. “Our actions now and while we continue to explore this path is vital for our community’s commitment to our future elementary school students, along with providing a professional educational space. This will help attract new families to our community and help Littleton attract and retain great educators and support staff employees.”
School Board Chairman Matt St. John, who said “I am in no way in favor of renovation,” suggested the board wait on a vote to endorse the warrant article until the board first determines the tax rate impact and gets confirmation that the Daughters property is still available, given that the 2024 shovel-in-the-dirt deadline to accept the donation won’t be met.
“Construction costs are going differentially up and we’re never going to outrun that train,” he said. “It’s a shame this wasn’t done five years ago. However, the cost of financing might not necessarily be going up.”
And while the Daughters have indicated to the school board that they will waive their 2024 deadline, they haven’t given that clarity in writing, which the board needs, said St. John.
Along with St. John, school board members Erica Antonucci (who serves on the Lakeway Building Committee with St. John), Larry Blaisdell, Travis Howard, and Cook voiced their support to build new.
Not only is there no big cost difference between the two, but once a renovation begins one never knows what will be found after the walls and ceilings of an old building are torn down, said Antonucci.
Dale Prior, operations and technology director for the Littleton School District, said a school district has to prove that the state’s money from potential building aid (a competitive process among schools in need) is being used to address all safety and educational concerns of a renovation.
“And you get rated lower on a renovation because you’re are already dealing with an old building no matter what you do,” he said.
“I’ve been in favor of a new building from the beginning because you can’t change the location, said Blaisdell. “In 1950, there wasn’t the traffic there is today. To me, that’s one of the biggest concerns. And to maintain that property prevents us from ever expanding.”
Cook said he believes “it’s foolish to sink all of our money into that existing building.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.