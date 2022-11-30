LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board is nearing a decision on whether or not to place an article on the March 2023 town meeting warrant as the first step toward a new building for Lakeway Elementary School.

During the board’s meeting on Nov. 21, Mark St. Hilaire, a citizen member of the Lakeway Building Committee, presented a report that reflects a consensus of the committee and recommends a new building at the top of Crane Street, on property that would be donated by the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Convent, rather than renovating the existing building, first constructed in 1950, along Union Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments