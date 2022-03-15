Littleton School Board Approves A 2-Year Contract Extension For SAU 84 Superintendent

LITTLETON — Nearly two years after he joined the Littleton School District SAU 84 as the new superintendent, the Littleton School Board on Monday approved a 2-year contract extension for William Hart that board members said will secure his place through 2025.
In a statement issued after their 5-0 vote, board members said, “We believe strongly in Dr. Hart and his vision for our students and our district. We have been impressed with the way he has helped navigate our district through the complicated and unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19. We have been inspired by his vision for establishing robust ‘cultures of thinking’ in our schools. And, we have been encouraged by his efforts to help install best practices and processes in our buildings and in our operations.”
Hart, a former superintendent of the Ipswich School District in Massachusetts, was serving as a principal at an international school in Brazil when he decided to pursue the job of superintendent in Littleton.
He joined SAU 84 on July 1, 2020.
On Tuesday, Hart outlined his priorities for the school district for the next several years.
They include using current best practices to improve teaching and learning at Lakeway Elementary School, Daisy Bronson Middle School, and Littleton High School.
“Teaching and learning is going to be my primary focus here at the school system,” he said. “We’ve hired a very talented director of teaching and learning [Kristen Moreland] and we’re building internal capacity for ongoing collaboration for administrators and teachers to try to focus on best practice. That teaching and learning piece is going to continue over the next few years to be the primary piece.”
In June 2021, for the 2021-2022 school year, the district launched its culture of thinking initiative that involved 45 SAU 84 staff members attending a virtual event hosted by Harvard University’s Project Zero.
“We launched that and this year we’ve been helping teachers use some of the strategies around a culture of thinking,” said Hart. “Every teacher, paraprofessional, and administrator received a book called ‘Making Thinking Visible.’ The great part about that book is there are very concrete strategies on how you can make thinking visible in your classroom. Our director of teaching and learning along with our teacher leaders and building-based administrators have been implementing those strategies and collaborating together on the successes and the continued challenges. I see that as continuing to be a focus.”
A second focus, he said, will be operations and resolving some of the challenges around the aging Lakeway Elementary School.
“We want to make sure that students and teachers have a reasonable physical environment for the learning process,” said Hart. “That is going to be a focus for me, to keep that issue in front of the town and hopefully come to some consensus on what a reasonable conclusion is to try to solve the problems of a 70-year-old building.”
Among the options for Lakeway are renovating the Union Street school, building a new school, and grade configuration involving space at the secondary school building.
The Lakeway Best Practices Committee has been meeting regularly and will continue to meet this spring to discuss the best learning and best physical environment for elementary students, and the Lakeway Building Committee is meeting, said Hart.
The hope going into next autumn is to have three concrete options to present to residents and then get community feedback on which option community members are most supportive of, he said.
Hart said he is thrilled to stay on as superintendent.
“I think the potential here is significant, as far as being a shining star in education, both regionally and beyond,” he said. “I really think all of the elements are here to have an outstanding school system. We’ve got great kids and families, we have a really strong staff and administrative team, the board is very supportive, and the community comes to the plate in supporting the schools. I feel very fortunate that I’m getting this opportunity. I think we’re heading into a golden age for the Littleton School District.”
In their statement on Hart’s contract extension, school board members said they are committed to working with all of the community and with Hart “to provide incredible educational and formative experiences to our students, be responsible stewards of the town’s resources, and to ensure that SAU 84 is a great place to come to work each day.”
“We know that the last few years have been extraordinarily difficult, and we have been inspired by your dedication, your flexibility, your adaptability and your unwavering commitment to and care for your students,” they said. “Now, as we appear to be approaching the end of the global pandemic and can see the light at the end of the tunnel, we are excited to get back to normal, and excited for you to be free from the burdens that the pandemic placed on you.
“We are excited, too, to watch Dr. Hart continue to lead this district into an even brighter and more promising future,” said board members. “We are confident that with his leadership, and your help and partnership, you will make positive changes and forward progress … We are excited to be able to build on the last two years during the next three, and to continue to watch SAU84, its students, its teachers, its administrators, and its staff continue to shine.”
Hart was hired with an annual salary of $119,000 for the superintendent position.
Currently, the board has not discussed, proposed, or offered any compensation changes for Hart’s two-year contract extension, said Littleton School Board chairman Matt St. John.
The two-year extension adds to Hart’s existing contract, and with one year of that contract remaining at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 academic year (ending June 30), he will essentially have three years, taking his new term to June 30, 2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.