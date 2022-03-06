LITTLETON — Two Littleton School Board members are seeking reelection to the two open three-year terms on the board and two challengers are working to land first terms.
Seeking reelection are Greg Cook, chairman of the school board, and Ann Wiggett, the board’s vice-chair.
They are being challenged Travis Howard and Carl Stagg.
Wiggett, a 50-year Littleton resident, is a retired Littleton Regional Healthcare nurse who has served on the school board for a total of three decades, beginning with nine years during the 1980s as well as for the last 21 years following her appointment in 2000 to fill a vacancy. Four of her children, now adults, were educated in the school district.
Cook, a 20-year Littleton resident who is director of ancillary services at LRH, overseeing the hospital’s pharmacy services and supplies, has served eight years on the board, after being appointed to fill a two-year term following a vacancy and being elected twice to three-year terms. He currently has three children in the school district and two who have gone through the district and graduated.
Stagg, who has lived in Littleton for three years, was a math teacher for 20 years in public and private high schools in New Hampshire. He has not had any children in school in Littleton.
Howard, a chiropractor with offices in Littleton and St. Johnsbury, has been a Littleton resident since 2013 and visitor to the town since his teens, when going to see his uncle, the late Littleton physician Lon Howard. He has three children in the school system.
The town meeting ballot vote is Tuesday at the town highway garage on West Main Street.
Why are you seeking election to the Littleton School Board?
Wiggett: “I’ve always felt a responsibility for the students of this school district and their educational needs. That is the very best reason I’m running again.”
Stagg: “My family and I really like it here, arrived about 10 years ago to work at the White Mountain School in Bethlehem, and now live in town. I want to give something back in the way of civic service and so I’m starting out here. I think I’m a great choice because I care about the kids in our community, I appreciate all the people who work to support them, and I want the community at large to have confidence in the board that their support is being responsibly utilized.”
Howard: “I have three kids in the school system, all boys, in kindergarten, third grade, and seventh grade. I’ll be for a while.”
Cook: “The reason I’ve been running for school board is that I’m hoping that I’m making a difference for our community, for our kids, our faculty, our staff. I hope that I’m at least doing good and helping to better our schools and better our community. That is the underlying reason for why I’ve chosen to run for school board each time. The last couple years have been a challenge for everybody with COVID … I think we made some good progress this year and I’d like to continue helping the district with that progress in the three initiatives, community-based education, social-emotional learning and universal design for learning, and serving as a board member.”
If elected to the board, what are a few short-term and long-term goals?
Howard: “Especially in Littleton, we’ve had one of the more normal school systems around this year for the kids because of the lack of mandates that some of the other school systems have chosen to pursue, and I want to make sure that our kids continue to be able to have as normal a school experience as possible. I want to serve the constituents to the best of my ability and strive to provide all of the students in the Littleton school system with the best possible learning experience that we can.”
Stagg: “Short term, I’m interested in supporting the work being done to improve facilities, especially Lakeway. Long term, I’d like to work on upcoming fiscal challenges anticipated by recent legislative changes at the state level.”
Cook: “The district had done a lot of good work on those three initiatives and then COVID hit … Coming out of COVID, we’re now able to get back to some of that. Social-emotional learning never ended, but we had different social-emotional learning to deal with during COVID … Competency-based education has always been in place, but I think what we’re going to see in the coming years is what did the COVID pandemic do to our test scores, to our students’ ability to progress. You hear it on the news that these kids lost a year or these kids lost two years in some places. How do we make that back up? … My desire to run for the board is to hopefully continue in that work and help support our district, our administrators, our teachers, and staff and doing all of that with the best interest of our students and the best interest of our community members.”
Wiggett:”Obviously, my long-term goal is to have a replacement of the Lakeway Elementary School, realizing the fact that it will cost the legislative body money. There are plenty of deficiencies with the building and traffic has increased over the years, so I don’t believe personally that is a good spot to potentially renovate for the next 50 years. It’s already a 73-year-old building … Knowing that we have state and federal regulations and required policies, my short-term goal has always been to keep current the policy manual that is online so if people want to look at the different areas they would hopefully understand how the board works.”
What is your budget philosophy?
Stagg: “Make it as transparent as possible, trim the fat, make sure you’re maximizing return on investment and demonstrating that to the taxpayers.”
Howard: “I thought the last school board did a good job, with inflation being what it is. Our budget moving forward is less than our budget in the past. I want to continue what I think has been a really good job up to this point. It’s going in the right direction. It sounds like the negotiations with the teachers union went really well and I definitely want to keep that relationship going.”
Cook: “Certainly, it’s our responsibility to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers and our community members and find the balance of providing everything we need for the school district to be successful, to make our students successful and successful in the future, and at the same time doing it in a fiscally responsible way that are community members and taxpayers can financially handle. That is a fine balance, and I think that we’ve developed our relationship with the Littleton Budget Committee over the last two years in a better way than we did prior … We work together a lot better and were able to get what I feel is an appropriate budget for our district with full support from the budget committee.”
Wiggett: “It’s very difficult to understand school budgeting. I think we are doing a better job budgeting. Obviously, I know we have many more employees than the town does and that is a reason for an increase in salaries and benefits because of the number of people that we employ. We are trying to utilize ESSR [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds and the CARES Act and leverage out the funding.”
