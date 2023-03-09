During Tuesday’s town meeting ballot vote, school district voters will have their choice of four candidates seeking election to the Littleton School Board.
The board has two open three-year seats, one of which is being vacated by school board member Larry Blaisdell.
Seeking reelection is incumbent board member Erica Antonucci.
Seeking first terms on the board are Donald Regnet, Bill Gendreau, and Rudy Gelsi.
What is your background, relevant experience, why you are seeking election to the School Board, and what do you believe makes you the best candidate for the job?
Antonucci: I was a teacher in the Littleton School District for 11 years before switching careers and I am still active with the NH Future Business Leaders of America (business student organization). I am currently the vice-chair of the Littleton School District school board and the chair of the Lakeway committee. I am seeking reelection because I feel that one needs more than three years to really accomplish anything as a board member. The first year, typically, the member is learning how things operate, the policies and procedures of the organization. The second and third year are also learning years, however one becomes more comfortable and knowledgeable about the role and purpose of serving. I feel that I am the best candidate for the position because I am a current board member with three years’ experience and former educator with a different perspective.
Gendreau: I have a B.S. in business from Granite State College and have been in facilities management for over 20 years. I believe my business experiences will help with the budgetary process and my knowledge of buildings construction and building environments can lend strength to the board as they are faced with making decisions to finance and approve the variety of projects that they must address from time to time. As a newly certified Incident Commander I am also involved with planning and understanding safety issues and active threats that are unfortunately part of the world we live in. I want to utilize this knowledge to assist in making our schools safe inside and outside. My final qualification is I am a father of children who attended this school district, I am proud they did and I want the present and future parents to be as proud of the school district their children attend.
Regnet: I am a father of 7 children who have participated in just about every form of education available in Littleton. My oldest graduated from Above the Notch Community School, my daughter is a Littleton High School (LHS) graduate, I have one child currently in LHS, two children in Lakeway, and my two youngest are attending a local private school. During my time in military service, my wife and I home-schooled our children for over ten years to provide stability in their education through seasons of military deployments and changes in duty station. Professionally, I am a Curriculum Developer/Instructional Systems Designer for one of the largest government contractors in the US. I have been analyzing, improving, and creating new educational systems and materials for over 12 years. I have a record of making educational programs run more efficiently by reducing education costs and shortening the time required for training while maintaining the graduation success rate and improving the final scores for the graduates. I specialize in learning technology and project-based learning. I am looking forward to using my instructional design and project management experience to make SAU84 more effective and efficient at educating our students.
Gelsi: My life experiences of raising a family as well as juggling day to day life while being the best parent I can be to promote education in our family’s life. I believe that my knowledge of the local tax base and its voters by spending all my free time as a retired professional attending countless meetings to understand what the Littleton voter values.
What are your priorities if elected, what do you believe are the major issues or challenges facing the school district, and how would you work to solve them?
Antonucci: If elected, I would like to continue to focus on the budget (making sure the district continues to be fiscally responsible), updating and follow policy, and holding the Superintendent accountable as these are the three major responsibilities of a school board member. Currently, one of the main focuses of the Littleton School District is the district’s current facilities. I want to make sure that the current use of all facilities are being utilized efficiently and effectively. The facilities need to be safe for everyone who uses them, kept up-to-date and up to code. I would also like to assist in resolving issues so that the district has adequate facilities to successfully educate our children
Regnet: Communication and transparency. In the past year there have been a few times where I have felt uninformed about issues within the district. I watch the board meeting online and receive the parent emails and phone calls from the administration and I do not feel as informed as I would like to be as both a parent and taxpayer. Our district is challenged with aging buildings, unsafe water, and school administration being placed on leave without much explanation to the community. The community deserves to be better informed. There must be a better way to communicate with the public while staying within legal boundaries.
Gelsi: The Littleton voters have and will advise me on how they want their representative to the school board to handle the policies and procedures that affect their students and budgets. I believe that any elected school board member should advise the voter and then respect the vote and execute their wishes.
Gendreau: A declining student population is one of our big challenges. I hear words on the street but without being fully involved and working with a team I cannot say what the root cause or causes are of this issue. The news broadcasts on nightly television speak of an abundance of social issues that children in schools are apparently facing and I want to know which of these are in our schools and work to overcome these challenges.
What is your vision for the school district?
Gendreau: My vision for the Littleton School District is that from kindergarten through graduation the students are taught, first and foremost, the guiding principles to love, respect, and show kindness to everyone. All other academics would be built on this cornerstone for there is no law in this world against these principles. The Littleton School District would excel in educating the students reading, writing, mathematics and science knowledge and skills that will prepare them for life’s journey.
Regnet: As a member of the school board, I will work to create policies that will encourage project-based learning, improvements in educational technology integration, and build on our technical education programs. We need to support our school staff and administration in personalizing education for our students while complying with unfunded federal education mandates. We are asking a lot of our teachers. We need to support them with the proper facilities and tools to teach effectively and efficiently. Our facilities and technologies should augment our teacher’s processes and not make it more difficult. I’ve stood in the gap between education and technology several times in the past, and I’m willing to do it once again.
Antonucci: I envision the Littleton School District being a cohesive, one unit team starting at the pre-K level. A seamless flow from Little Leopards to Lakeway Elementary to Daisy Bronson Middle School and finally Littleton High School. The students should continue to be set up for success beginning at their primary ages with expectations and positive learning experiences in a safe and nurturing facility throughout their education.
Gelsi: As I believe it’s not about me if I am elected all I have done is win a popularity contest. The most important vision is the one of my voters.
What is your position on Lakeway Elementary School: do you support a new school, a renovated school, or something else? How would you approach the Lakeway issue as a school board member and what would you propose as a solution?
Antonucci: As chair of the Lakeway Elementary School committee, I have been part of a team of hardworking individuals planning, researching and investigating the best path for the elementary students, staff, faculty and community. I support a new elementary school building after months of discussion with architects, local departments (fire, police, utilities), engineers along with reviewing previously done reports. Communication and education with all stakeholders are crucial for the success of a new elementary school building that I will continue to make a priority as a school board member.
Gelsi: Lakeway has been promoted more than once to the voters and they keep saying no. It’s time to look at the idea with the ideas that voters are asking for be transparent with them on the options and ask all voters for input.
Gendreau: With my knowledge of building management, I would want to review all three of these options before drawing a conclusion on which is best for all those impacted by this decision.
Regnet: I feel there is more information that is not publicly available that is necessary to have access to before I take a strong stance on this issue. Based on the information I have seen and heard, I understand that a creative solution is necessary to provide our grade school aged students with a safe and effective learning environment. It is necessary for students to have their physiological (food, water, air, etc.) and safety needs met before effective education can happen. A proper school is necessary. An investment in the current grade school building may not make sense when looking for a return on investment in the value of the building, however the investment is in the students, which cannot be valued through a real estate appraisal. We need to publicly look into the options of a new building, repairing the existing building, and also look into bussing students to another district as options. The board should be able to present the findings to the public, with meaningful input including cost comparison for vote.
Is there any issues in the school district that you believe should be getting more attention? If so, what are they and how would you address them?
Regnet: Community involvement needs to be improved. I don’t think many taxpayers see the benefit their tax dollars provide the students of SAU84. The school budget is heavy on the public’s mind, especially each time the tax bill finds its way into their mailbox or warrant articles come up for vote. Our school district should be more visible in our community. I hope to promote policies that will bring together more of the community into school functions and promoting more community education programs.
Gendreau: Because the authority of the school board is mainly exercised in meetings/non-meetings conforming to the state RSA, I believe I have to work on any issue brought before the board by the Superintendent and those people who will come forth to a board meeting and express their concerns. I want each issue addressed or investigated properly so that not only can the truth be learned but that the proper course of action be taken.
Gelsi: The major item that we are facing is consolidation and regionalization and what form that looks like needs to start with a lot of open discussions.
Antonucci: Additional issues that should be addressed, not necessarily by the school board, but by the district with the board holding those responsible accountable, would include discipline issues and resolutions at all levels and accountability and assessment of the administration to ensure we are using taxpayer funds appropriately, making sure that our administrators are doing what they should be doing and that there is a need for each one of them.
