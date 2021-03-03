As the March 9 town vote nears, two candidates are vying for the one open three-year seat on the Littleton School Board.
Millie Nelson, a retired banker who has served on the board off and on since the 1980s and is the current school board vice-chair, is seeking reelection.
She is being challenged by Matt St. John.
MILLIE NELSON
Nelson has also served as interim director for the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, served for eight years on the board of directors of the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, and is a past member of the Littleton Rotary Club.
Before going into banking, she worked as a library assistant and para-educator at Lakeway Elementary School for eight years, a time that she said gave her an insight into staff and teachers and what they need to make education a success.
On the school board, Nelson has served on the policy, facilities overview, and negotiations committees, and currently serves on the personnel committee.
Why are you seeking reelection?
I gave this a lot of thought. I want to continue as I feel the district and existing board will benefit from my experience. I am here for the children of the community, making sure we have best practices in our curriculum K-12. I want to work with our committees to make sure we have up-to-date facilities. We have just experienced a year of turmoil and uncharted territory. I am hoping for a new term to give more attention to what is needed educationally for our students.
My three sons and three grandchildren went through the Littleton school system. My last grandchild graduates this year. I’m running because I care about education and feel this board is a working board and is a smart board.
What do you view as successes at the school district during your time on the board, and what are some future goals?
Some of the successes include moving our 7th and 8th grades into the new building, and building a new CTC [Career and Technical Center] unit from the 2002 bond.
I am pleased to note we received a great review for NEASC, the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. A letter of May 2020 stating that all six foundational elements and standards have been met by our school.
Should I be fortunate enough to be reelected, my continued goal is to build a new Lakeway Elementary School.
What makes you the best candidate?
Experience. Right now, I’m excited to say we have new administrators, a new superintendent, and we are going to have a new business manager, all positive things. With my experience, I hope to bring that along in a positive manner. It takes a long time to acclimate to the board and there are so many moving parts. I have the time and experience to bring to fruition what we’re trying to do.
In closing, I would like to say the school board is a five-member board and no one person makes decisions. We work collaboratively and make the best decision possible. Being a board member takes commitment as there are many additional meetings (more than two a month). I have the time and the experience and hope to add value to our mission. I have no agenda other than providing our children with the best education possible.
MATT ST. JOHN
St. John is the current vice-president for the Knights of Columbus’ corporate headquarters, where he has worked for the last 12 years.
He leads a team that is responsible for some of the Knights’ marketing, communications and technology services.
St. John is a father of two, with one more on the way, and is married to his wife, Madison, a native of Bethlehem and registered nurse at Littleton Regional Healthcare and the Norris Cotton Cancer Center-North in St. Johnsbury.
Why are you running for the board?
I am running because I think that the students, parents, teachers, school administrators and taxpayers of Littleton deserve a board that is going to ask tough questions, and scrutinize every budget, plan and proposal that comes before them.
We have seen the cost of go-along-to-get-along town politics these last few months. We need a board who is going to fight, and fight hard.
There are few things more important than the education of our children, and there are few things more expensive than the education of our children.
What skills can you bring to the board?
First and foremost, I’m a dad. We’ll be pretty heavily involved in the District for the next two decades. I won’t be insulated from the decisions I’ll make on the board. I’ll live with their impact every day. I think that kind of personal accountability and investment is important.
Second, I’ve been in leadership roles for nearly all of my career and most of my life. I know what it means to hold high-earning professionals — like the superintendent — accountable, and I know what it means to be responsible for multi-million dollar budgets.
But I honestly think the most important skill I can bring to the board is to be a good listener, to pay attention to everything that comes in front of us and ask tough questions to make sure that district leadership is giving the students, parents, teachers, school administrators and taxpayers of Littleton the type of excellence that a $17 million annual budget ought to buy.
Are there any changes in the district you are proposing?
I think ultimately the board needs more discussion and debate. I was truly shocked by the lack of questions and the lack of dialogue, especially on the most serious subjects. Ultimately, the district’s constituents deserve the kind of sunlight that a transparent — and even sometimes contentious — culture can bring.
What are your goals if elected?
I would be dishonest if I said I have some broad vision or platform that I am running on. The truth is, I don’t. I make no bones about who I am and what I bring to the table. My goal is not to push an agenda. My goal is to be an advocate for the students, parents, teachers, school administrators and taxpayers of Littleton, and to be an agent of accountability.
What makes you the best candidate?
It’s up to the people of Littleton to decide whether or not I am the best candidate, but I will say this: I am a new voice with no-strings-attached. My only connection to the district is my first-grade daughter. I will bring a fresh perspective to new and old issues alike, and will do everything I can to make sure the students can learn, the teachers can teach, the school administrators can lead, and the taxpayers can be confident in their investment.
