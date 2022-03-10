Littleton School Board Joins Those With Concerns About Landfill Truck Traffic

LITTLETON — The Littleton School District has joined a growing chorus of residents and lawmakers concerned about possible landfill truck traffic going through town.
On Tuesday, during a meeting of the Littleton School Board following the annual town and school meeting vote, board members unanimously agreed to draft a letter to the state with concerns about possible added traffic going by Lakeway Elementary School (LES) along Union Street/Route 116.
Casella Waste Systems, which is proposing a commercial landfill off of Route 116 in Dalton, near the Littleton-Bethlehem town lines, stated that its proposed southbound route would include eastbound Route 302 through Bethlehem to northbound Route 3 and would bypass Littleton.
New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials, however, in a letter to Casella stating to the company that its driveway permit application is incomplete and more information is needed, told Casella that the shortest route that would be through Littleton is realistically the route most likely to be used, the company should make plans for it, and DOT has concerns that Casella’s self-enforcement proposal to keep the trucks on its proposed routes will not be effective.
“Earlier this year, we were contacted by an organization concerned about the landfill development proposal, more importantly, the amount of trucks and vehicles that would be impacting the area,” Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said to the school board on Tuesday. “They’ve reached out to Littleton a couple of times now, suggesting that the owner or the developer has been upfront that there are probably about 100 vehicles that would be going in and out of the facility.”
Not all would be coming through the area of LES and it’s currently unclear about how many could be in the area of the school, he said.
The question is does the school board want to become actively involved in the process and take a stand on safety and other issues, said hart.
“The original report said they were going to go through Whitefield on Route 3 and go that way and not go through Littleton, but the concern is that the shortest route is going to be getting off of Exit 41 or 42 [in Littleton] if you’re north of south and doing exactly that,” said school board chairman Greg Cook.
Cook pointed out item No. 10 in DOT’s letter to Casella seeking more information.
“No. 10 speaks exactly to that,” he said. “It’s the shortest route, so even if they direct drivers to ‘this is the route you want to take,’ drivers are going to take the shortest route, is what [DOT is] saying.”
Cook suggested that the board wait until Casella responds to DOT with clarification as to whether or not Union Street would be part of the truck route, and if so, then the board should consider voicing concerns.
Union Street is a state road.
“One of the things we may want to look into is what level of control do we have,” said Hart.
The board could advocate to the state that there could be restricted access, especially around a school environment, he said.
It might be premature now, but one of the things the board might want to think about is connecting with school district legal counsel and advocating to the state that there is an elementary school that already has traffic issues at the beginning and end of the day, he said.
“It’s young kids and many of them have to walk to school, they have to cross Union Street,” said Hart. “As we know, both in the morning and afternoon, we have significant traffic issues there already.”
The legal team could determine what recourse the school district might have if Union Street turns out to be a legitimate route, he said.
Asking for the discussion of landfill truck traffic to be put on Tuesday’s meeting agenda was Matt St. John, who noted a Feb. 10 letter from state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, and North Country state representatives to DOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan and DOT District 1 assistant engineer Jim McMahon that cited health and traffic safety concerns and asked Sheehan and McMahon to deny Casella’s driveway permit application
“To me, it’s not a question of legal recourse,” said St. John. “I don’t think we have legal recourse. It’s one of advocacy. The letter Sen. Hennessey and her colleagues in the House sent was great. I just want the board to consider adding its voice to that chorus.”
The school board’s letter is not to say this road or that road can’t be used, but to show that the board, too, has concerns, he said.
“The letter Sen. Hennessey and her colleagues references the risk to schoolchildren in particular and singles out Littleton among a few other towns,” said St. John. “From my perspective, I would like to see the board agree that we should send a letter to the commissioner and the assistant district engineer for this region … just simply saying, respectfully and collegially, that we don’t like this and we’re worried about it. I would make a motion for the board to support sending something like that. I would be happy to draft it if that motion carries and then we can have the draft circulate until we’re happy with it.”
School board member Larry Blaisdell agreed, and said while he also doesn’t think the school district has any legal recourse, the board can still register its objection or at least its concerns.
Union Street already sees hundreds of tractor-trailers hauling wood chips and lumber and 10-wheel dump trucks and other dump trucks going in and out of the sand and gravel operation (that is near the proposed landfill site), he said.
“I don’t think the law supports us from shutting them down, but it’s just one more thing,” said Blaisdell. “If it was an extra 40 trucks a day or 50 trucks that’s still a lot of traffic added to the area.”
Also agreeing was school board member Ann Wiggett, who said, “Going by Lakeway, there are too many people. I’ve seen too many accidents there.”
St. John’s motion for the board to write a letter to the DOT commissioner and District 1 engineer expressing concerns with the current traffic plans, or lack thereof, and with the understanding that he would draft it and the board wouldn’t send it until everyone was satisfied passed in a 5-0 vote.
