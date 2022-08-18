Littleton School Board Nixes Concept To Move 5th, 6th Grades To High School

LITTLETON — After mulling a concept to move the fifth and sixth grades at Lakeway Elementary School into the Littleton High School building, the school board on Monday voted against it.
The vote comes after concerns expressed by some parents at a public forum in May about putting younger students, especially those in the fifth grade, in a building with older students, after further study regarding space and cost, and after a recent recommendation by the Lakeway School Building Committee.
It also comes at a time when officials at Littleton School District SAU 84 have been looking at options for LES, which is housed in a 70-year building on Union Street that has dozens of code and life-safety deficiencies. Options include renovating the existing building or building a new school on another property in town.
On Monday, Erica Antonucci, the school board vice-chair who also serves on the committee, said the consensus of the Lakeway Committee and its recommendation to the school board is not to move the fifth grade into LHS.
“The Lakeway Committee has had several meetings and we’re all in agreement that fifth just doesn’t make sense to move based on what we discussed, what staff has said, and feedback we got from the community,” she said. “They are too young, there’s no space, etc, etc.”
And the committee became unsure if it wanted to move sixth grade based on curriculum and space because it would cost money to integrate sixth grade with seventh and eighth grades and with no involvement in grades 9 through 12, she said.
Seventh and eighth grades are housed in the Daisy Bronson Middle School wing attached to the high school building.
Lakeway Committee members also said the New England School Development Council (NESDEC) study that concluded there was sufficient space at LHS for fifth and sixth grades turned out not to be a practical calculation because it looked at the whole LHS footprint and didn’t take into account the career and technical education center that occupies space.
The more than 600,000 square feet would need to have 150,000 square feet subtracted because of the CTC, and that reduction would take it down to the 400,000 square foot range, said Dale Prior, director of operations and technology for SAU 84.
“I think from the public sessions there was no support in moving fifth grade and I don’t think there was strong support for moving sixth grade,” said school board member Travis Howard. “I think people would have tolerated it if it was going to save us all of this money the report said it was going to do, but it’s not.”
The board voted 5-0 to endorse keeping fifth and sixth grades as part of the Lakeway Elementary School community and to direct Banwell Architects, enlisted by SAU 84 to look into options for Lakeway, to proceed accordingly.
Antonucci said Bradford Prescott, an architect with Banwell, asked that the school board develop a schedule for SAU 84 staff and for community members to meet with him for input on LES.
Meetings are being scheduled for September.
Antonucci also brought up a proposal to move the Littleton Academy, a small 7-12 alternative school currently housed in the former middle school building across the street from the high school, into extra available space in the high school building.
“There would be a small savings to taxpayers,” she said.
SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said it might take as long as the 2022-2023 school year to develop a plan that makes sense.
“The space seems to be really decent space,” he said. “It will probably need some money put into it, but not significant.”
The board voted 5-0 to move Littleton Academy into the high school according to a plan and a date to be proposed by the administration and then voted on by the school board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.