Littleton School Board Nixes Concept To Move 5th, 6th Grades To High School
Littleton School Board members Greg Cook, Travis Howard, Larry Blaisdell, and Matt St. John (left to right) listened to community input during special meeting on Monday on a concept to move the fifth and sixth grades at Lakeway Elementary School into Littleton High School. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After mulling a concept to move the fifth and sixth grades at Lakeway Elementary School into the Littleton High School building, the school board on Monday voted against it.

The vote comes after concerns expressed by some parents at a public forum in May about putting younger students, especially those in the fifth grade, in a building with older students, after further study regarding space and cost, and after a recent recommendation by the Lakeway School Building Committee.

