Littleton School Board On Search For Interim And Then Permanent Superintendent

Littleton School District SAU 84 is taking a two-pronged approach to finding a new superintendent - first, finding an interim to serve for the coming school year, until July 1, 2024, and then taking time to find a permanent superintendent. (Contributed image)

LITTLETON — After the June 30 departure of former Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent Bill Hart, the school board remains on the search for his successor and is taking a two-pronged approach — first, finding an interim superintendent and then commencing the search for a permanent super.

Currently, Kristen Moreland is serving as the administrator in charge of superintendent services, and the school board is expected to interview the first two candidates for the interim superintendent position soon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments