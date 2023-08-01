Littleton School Board On Search For Interim And Then Permanent Superintendent

LITTLETON — After the June 30 departure of former Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent Bill Hart, the school board remains on the search for his successor and is taking a two-pronged approach — first, finding an interim superintendent and then commencing the search for a permanent super.
Currently, Kristen Moreland is serving as the administrator in charge of superintendent services, and the school board is expected to interview the first two candidates for the interim superintendent position soon.
At the same meeting several weeks ago when the school board selected Moreland for the administrator role, the board authorized the formation of the superintendent selection committee, which is actively leading the search for the interim super, Littleton School Board Chairman Matt St. John said Tuesday.
Before the board made its decision to conduct the search, it had a very productive conversation with the district’s entire administrative team to understand their perspective, said St. John.
“There have been candidates that [the committee] has evaluated,” he said. “None have been brought to the board. There are two candidates that the board will be interviewing sometime next week. The interim super may be part-time or maybe full-time. We are evaluating all possible options there.”
It’s uncertain if the interim superintendent will be in place for the first day of school, on Aug. 28, because that will depend on the quality of the candidates, said St. John.
“The goal is to have an interim super the moment we find a qualified candidate we think is right for the district,” he said.
On the selection committee is Moreland, the chair; Travis Howard, a school board member and member of the personnel committee who is vice-chair; Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School Principal Al Smith; SAU 84 business administrator Patricia Brown; Lakeway Elementary School Principal Crystal Martin; Above the Notch Community School director Rachelle Cox; and St. John, who hasn’t yet attended a selection committee meeting.
The committee has also been asked to bring recommendations to the school board for additional committee members, possibly including teachers, support staff, or parents.
St. John said there will probably be some discussion about the superintendent search status during the board’s next meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.
“The expectation is that the interim super would serve for this academic year [2023-2024],” he said. “They’ll serve until we find a permanent solution, but I would say that the board feels like we have to find a permanent solution by July 1 of next year.”
If the right permanent fit is found before July 1, that person could be hired as permanent superintendent at that time, he said.
“But for this academic year, we don’t want the interim to go beyond that,” said St. John.
The ultimate goal is to balance the needs of all stakeholders, he said.
“The board continues to prioritize making sure that we do what’s right by our students, our faculty and staff, and the taxpayers,” he said. “So we always evaluate decisions, especially consequential ones, through those three lenses. And we are confident that those three groups need an interim option while we figure out what the right long-term option is. We’re also confident that we need to do a comprehensive evaluation of what those long-term options are.”
Going the interim route first will give the district breathing room to ensure that operationally it can provide what it is obligated and required to provide and what its constituents deserve while also taking a longer-term evaluation and determining what is best for the district, said St. John.
“The board had talked before of its concerns about longevity in leadership positions,” he said. “There is a definite risk in running into a long-term solution where you risk more turnover. Getting the interim situation right and prioritizing that first is going to give us the opportunity to really take time to evaluate our options.”
