Littleton School Board Returns $1.3 Million To Taxpayers
Littleton High School was one of a number of North Country schools that was awarded state funding to improve building security and secure access. (File photo)

Using more than $700,000 in additional and un-budgeted state adequacy aid revenue and more than $500,000 from the year-end fund balance, the Littleton School Board on Monday voted to return $1.3 million to taxpayers to reduce the local school tax rate.

The return will equate to a 50-cent tax rate reduction from the current rate when the tax bills are issued later this year, Patricia Brown, business administrator for SAU84, said to school board members.

