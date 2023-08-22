Littleton School Board Returns $1.3 Million To Taxpayers

Using more than $700,000 in additional and un-budgeted state adequacy aid revenue and more than $500,000 from the year-end fund balance, the Littleton School Board on Monday voted to return $1.3 million to taxpayers to reduce the local school tax rate.
The return will equate to a 50-cent tax rate reduction from the current rate when the tax bills are issued later this year, Patricia Brown, business administrator for SAU84, said to school board members.
In total, the board voted unanimously to use $523,679 from the year-end fund balance from June 30, 2023 (leaving a 5-percent retention balance amount of $536,338) and $732,435 in additional adequacy aid to reduce taxes.
The district received a total of $797,000 in additional adequacy aid revenue, which will be reported when it sets its tax rate in October.
A large part of the reason for the adequacy aid increase was the Littleton School District’s free-and-reduced lunch numbers, which increased more than 12 percent and is one of the factors that determine how much a school district receives in aid, said Brown.
SAU 84’s $700,000 adequacy aid increase, unlike the increases in some other districts, is deemed secured and not unsecured revenue, provided student enrollment numbers and the numbers of students qualifying for free-and-reduced lunch remains stable or increases, said Brown.
Other school districts with unsecured aid revenue face losses of 20 percent every two years.
To keep secured funding, SAU 84 needs to stay diligent with the free-and-reduced lunch process, which takes manpower and people working hard and collecting applications each month for families that qualify, said Brown.
Before their vote, the school board had the option to schedule a special town meeting to appropriate a certain amount up to the total of $700,000 in additional adequacy aid to put toward an expenditure but decided to essentially use the full amount to reduce taxes after determining that there is no current special need in the district that requires a large expenditure.
The total $1.3 million returned to taxpayers reduces the tax rate to $14.55 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which is 50 cents lower than what property owners are currently paying, said Brown.
Religious Education Proposal
During the board’s meeting on Aug. 7, a group of residents, including Kevin Reagey, who runs Epic Christian Academy on Redington St., which is home to Elevate Church, presented a proposed student time off for religious education.
The request is to allow permission to students to opt into a religious education program at the church on Wednesday afternoons during half-time, which begins at Littleton schools at about 2:15 p.m., which would equate to a 45-minute voluntary dismissal from school.
After that meeting, the board, which did not take a vote, determined it first wanted to get feedback from the district’s administrative team and the middle school principal.
“My personal feeling is I don’t think it’s a decision that the principal should be making in isolation,” said Al Smith, principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School and Littleton High School.
Matt St. John, chairman of the school board agreed, and said if any decision were to be made, it would be a wholesale policy change.
Erica Antonnuci, vice-chair of the school board, said the school district’s policy committee met before Monday’s meeting and discussed the proposal.
She suggested that the board wait one more meeting before coming to a decision to allow the committee to develop a draft policy, which would be based on what was presented to the board during the Aug. 7 meeting, which was that students don’t get academic credits for the time off for religious education and it would be at their family’s expense and not at the expense of the district.
“I had asked why at school time and not at other times,” said St. John. “They had answered that they do offer religious education at different times for members of that congregation, but they wanted to extend this to the entire student body to help reinforce and educate students in a biblical worldview.”
School board member Greg Cook said his main question is if there is any risk to students not meeting state requirements in terms of the hours required to be in the classroom.
“I wouldn’t want to see a student jeopardize their ability to move on to the next grade level if they missed a state requirement,” he said.
School board member Travis Howard said one of his initial concerns was if the religious time off is legally protected, which he learned that it is.
For any potential release form, parents would need to sign for their liability, which would not be on the school district if anything were to happen to students at the church, he said.
Legalities aside, St. John said he won’t support the proposal.
“I believe very much in religious education,” he said. “However, I think injecting politics into education is imprudent. These happen to be my politics, but there will come a day when they’re not. I think if the district is going to be equitable to all sides, it’s got to either choose an all-or-nothing position from a policy perspective. And from my perspective, the option that serves the community and the students is to not open this door.”
The church can hold religious education any time it wants, including Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m., after school, said St. John.
