Littleton School Board To Move Fast On New Principal
Buy Now

Littleton High School Daisy Bronson Middle School #filephoto

LITTLETON — Following a non-public session on Monday between the Littleton School Board and SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart about putting a permanent principal for the middle-high school in place, the board chair said the district plans to move quickly.

The goal is to have a permanent principal in place at the start of the 2023-2024 academic year, which begins July 1, school board chairman Matt St. John said Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments