Littleton School Board To Move Fast On New Principal

LITTLETON — Following a non-public session on Monday between the Littleton School Board and SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart about putting a permanent principal for the middle-high school in place, the board chair said the district plans to move quickly.
The goal is to have a permanent principal in place at the start of the 2023-2024 academic year, which begins July 1, school board chairman Matt St. John said Wednesday.
A selection committee would likely be formed if there is an open search for a permanent principal.
Last week, the district announced the resignation of Mark Fiorentino, principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School, who was put on paid administrative leave in November and will remain on paid leave until June 30, the expiration of his contract.
Currently serving as interim principal until June 30 is Al Smith, director of LHS’s career and technical education center.
“Timeline-wise, this is a priority, an urgent priority, so we’ll look to move forward as quickly as we can,” said St. John. “The board did have a session in non-public with the superintendent about some of his preliminary ideas, and we had a good robust discussion about that. He didn’t present anything formally to us for votes at this stage, so no votes were taken.”
To get the process moving, St. John expects the board to move to the next stage, either at the next regularly scheduled board meeting on April 17 or at a possible meeting before that, if one is scheduled.
During the public portion of Monday’s school board meeting, McKenna Reed, an LHS student who is the secretary of the Student Council, asked if students can be part of the principal search process.
St. John said he appreciates McKenna bringing the suggestion forward from the Student Council.
“If we do an open search for a principal, then it’s absolutely the board’s expectation that we form a selection committee and, to McKenna’s question, that we look to include student representation on that selection committee,” he said.
But it is predicated on if there will be an open search, said St. John.
The principal will be appointed following a recommendation to the school board by the superintendent and then a vote by the board.
“We would expect to have a principal in place at the beginning of the academic year,” said St. John.
