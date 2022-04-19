Littleton School Board Unswayed By Casella Truck Traffic Assurances

LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board isn’t swayed by Casella Waste Systems’ assurances that downtown Littleton and Lakeway Elementary School won’t be part of the truck traffic route if the company’s proposed commercial landfill is approved in nearby Dalton.
During their meeting on Monday, board members, concerned about student safety in the vicinity of the school that they said already experiences its share of motor vehicle accidents, voted to send a formal letter of concern to officials with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
On March 8, school board members raised concerns about heavy truck traffic passing Lakeway Elementary School along Route 116/Union Street.
In their traffic study submitted to NHDOT, Casella representatives said their traffic plan is to bypass downtown Littleton and have northbound traffic exit Interstate 93 for northbound Route 3 to southbound Route 116 and have southbound traffic along Interstates 91 and 93 exits at Route 302 and move eastbound through Bethlehem to northbound Route 3 to Route 116.
School board members on March 8 referred to a letter to Casella from NHDOT District 1 assistant engineer James McMahon, who told the company that the shortest route is through Littleton and is the likely route to be used and the company should prepare for it, and the department has concerns about Casella being able to enforce keeping trucks only on its proposed routes outside of Littleton.
In late March, Brian Oliver, regional vice-president with Casella, wrote an open letter to the Littleton School Board stating that while it is true the shortest distance to the company’s proposed Granite State Landfill would be through Littleton, the shortest route is not always the preferred route and it would be operationally inconvenient for long-haul trucks to navigate Littleton’s downtown because of downtown traffic, pedestrians, and geometry at intersections.
Oliver said long-haul drivers would be required to sign an agreement stipulating that they enter from the west and exit in the same direction and to pay a $100 fine that would go directly to the town of Littleton if they violate that agreement.
Exit signage at the proposed landfill, accessed from Douglas Drive in Bethlehem, would require them to exit left, toward Whitefield, and cameras at the entrance would monitor for compliance, as would staff for at least the first full month of operations, he said.
The agreement, said Oliver, is similar to what he said has been used for three decades for long-haul drivers going to and from Casella’s landfill in Bethlehem.
“We are committed to making sure that trucks come in using the designated route and we are confident they will comply,” wrote Oliver.
Not as confident, the school board on Monday voted 4-0 to proceed with sending their letter of concern to McMahon and NHDOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan and to request that NHDOT deny Casella’s driveway permit application.
Board members said they join state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, and local state representatives in opposition to a potential approval of the driveway permit.
“Lakeway Elementary sits practically on top of Route 116, and causes a tremendous amount of foot and vehicular traffic during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up periods,” Littleton School Board members said in their letter. “We, unfortunately, have a history of students being hit by motor vehicles at this exact location, and there is no question that adding up to 100 heavy-duty trash haulers poses a materially significant risk to our elementary school community, and would exacerbate the considerable congestion that already exists.”
The school board addressed the company’s proposed measures to bypass Littleton.
“While Casella Waste Systems representatives have articulated a plan for preventing their traffic from using Route 116, their plan is comprised of minimal, and - in some cases - temporary compliance measures,” they said. “The fact remains that using Route 116 would be the shortest route, making it an entirely plausible and appealing path for Casella’s rigs. We have a responsibility as a community and as a Board to keep our students safe. Approving Driveway Permit Request #14656 would significantly impair our ability to fulfill that responsibility.”
