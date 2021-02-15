Littleton School District:Administrators To Study CDC’s New COVID-19 Recommendations

LITTLETON — Following a peak of more than 50 high school students, coaches, and some staff members going into quarantine a few weeks ago from a COVID-19 exposure, the school district is now studying new revisions from U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“The CDC has come up with revised recommendations for schools that just recently came out, so we’re in the middle of digesting a lot of that,” Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said during a COVID update at Monday’s school board meeting. “There’s a few highlights that we’re looking at more closely, and the first is that schools should be the last to close and the first to open. That’s a strong statement on schools.”
The big push by the CDC is mitigation strategies, which are really the things the school district has been proactively doing, such as masking and the proper wearing of masks, the washing of hands and sanitizing, and the cleaning of schools and facilities, said Hart.
The revised recommendations, though, call for more testing, as well as vaccinations as soon as possible for one segment of the school population.
“One things they do talk about in the report is testing,” he said. “They suggest that especially in high incidence areas there should be testing. I think we will have to, as part of a community, take a look at that and see if it’s something we want to be doing. They also talk about vaccination for educators to be as soon as possible.”
For the vaccination recommendation, Hart has been in contact with Littleton Regional Healthcare.
“They said it’s really a governmental piece, the state government controls that, but they essentially said they are ready and able to support educators and students as soon as they get the green light and there is enough vaccine supply,” he said. “As far as any communication with state reps and senators, that would be worth us considering to help expedite that process.”
With the traditional classroom learning model that the school district implemented on Jan. 14, there have been challenges, among them communal spaces.
“It’s a struggle for us, the communal spaces, lunches and hallways and that type of thing,” said Hart. “They are suggesting we be very conscious of those spaces and try to change the way we serve lunch and try to minimize contact closer than six feet. That will be a continual struggle for us.”
The CDC report has been sent to SAU 84’s administrative team and will be discussed with the school district’s health experts and nursing staff to see if any of the CDC recommendations will change SAU 84’s current approach, he said.
Locally, Littleton, as of Monday, had eight confirmed active coronavirus cases, down from a high of 35 shortly after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, when state and federal health officials predicted there might be a spike in cases following the holidays.
Regionally and statewide, cases are also down from highs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.