LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board presented its proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year, one that the chairman of the board called a challenge.
“It was a difficult budget for us to prepare,” Matt St. John said during the school board’s budget hearing on Wednesday in the Littleton High School cafeteria.
Inflation hovering in the 7-percent range impacted many of the things the district needs to operate, he said.
But at the end of the day, after some belt-tightening, the board was able to present a proposed budget that is just a hair higher than last year’s budget and is below the default budget, said St. John.
Proposed is a $17.565 million total operating budget with an estimated tax rate impact of $16.03 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
It represents an increase of .83 percent, or $145,000, above the 2022-2023 operating budget of $17.420 million.
The 2023-2024 default budget is more than $10,000 higher, at $17,576,753, which is the same as last year.
The budget takes effect on July 1.
The biggest budget drivers are salaries and benefits, which make up more than 70 percent of the total budget, health insurance costs (which are about $250,000 higher than last year), and mandated contributions to the New Hampshire Retirement System, said Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart.
“Retirement is out of our hands, but it was nice this year that we had a drop,” he said.
It was also nice that the district received several years of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) federal funding, which is coming to an end but has paid millions of dollars for projects that the Littleton School District would otherwise have had to pay through its budget or warrant articles, said Hart.
Including the budget and the standard article to elect school district officials, there will be four articles on the 2023 town meeting warrant.
Article 3 asks to see if the district’s voters will raise $50,000 to add to the school facilities maintenance capital reserve fund. The money is to come from the June 30 fund balance available July 1, with no amount to be raised by taxation. It is recommended unanimously by both the school board and budget committee.
Article 4 asks to see if voters will raise $155,000 to be added to the Lakeway Elementary School buildings and grounds improvement capital reserve fund, which was created last year.
That money is also to come from the fund balance, with no amount raised by taxation, and is also recommended unanimously by the school board and budget committee.
A portion of that $155,000 will be used to complete architectural renderings for a new Lakeway Elementary School.
The existing school along Union Street is an aging school with many life safety and building code deficiencies.
With recent cost estimates to renovate and build new being about the same, and with more benefits of having a new school in a different location as opposed to a renovation of the existing school, the school board has recommended a new school at some future point.
If the article for $155,000 passes, St. John said the district will do everything possible to apply for state building aid, in an effort to reduce the local taxpayer cost for a new school.
One requirement for state aid is architectural drawings, which the state uses to evaluate applications, he said.
“At that point, that would form the basis for what I call a high stakes warrant article for 2024, which will probably be a bond vote, to move forward with a new school,” he said. “There will be no new school bond article for 2023.”
Although architectural drawings have been done in the past for previous Lakeway building proposals, the board is now considering a different site and a different educational model, but will leverage what it can from prior drawings, said St. John.
Several budget committee members attended Wednesday’s budget hearing, including Dan Stearns, who said the committee is pleased with the school board, Hart, and the administrative team for holding the line in an era of inflation and challenges.
On Monday, the committee voted unanimously to recommend that the school board add another warrant article for the March town vote, one seeking to raise $150,000 to be put into a new fund to help pay for a new school construction project or renovation project, said Stearns.
“It’s to put together a fund and bit by bit help with that effort,” he said.
The money would come in addition to a bond and would help to reduce a bond amount.
The school district just paid off a previous bond, said budget committee member John Piette.
The district decreased what had been a $300,000 annual debt for a previous building project.
Unlike the other two articles, the budget committee-recommended article seeking $150,000 would come from taxation, said Piette.
Lakeway has been a big project for the board and the board will take the committee’s recommended article under advisement as it prepares to take formal votes to recommend the budget and warrant articles at its next meeting, said St. John.
The school district deliberative session is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Littleton High School cafeteria.
The town meeting ballot vote is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 14 at the Littleton highway garage.
