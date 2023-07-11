Littleton School District Board Moves Closer To Signed Agreement For New Lakeway School Property

During the Littleton School District’s deliberative session on Wednesday, Henri Wante, member of the Lakeway Elementary School Committee, presented a Lakeway-related article seeking $155,000 for architectural work to prepare the district for its application to the state for state building aid for a new proposed school. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — As the Littleton School Board moves closer to signing the operations and land agreement for the parcel being offered by donation for a new Lakeway Elementary School, members of the Lakeway Building Committee will be presenting to the public on Monday, July 17, the status of the project and work completed to date.
During an update on Monday, Erica Antonucci, vice-chair of the school board and member of the committee, said the committee would be meeting on Tuesday with Banwell Architects and Horizons Engineering to review several elements of the new school project, which is being proposed on 17 acres at the top of Crane Street that is offered for donation by The Daughters of Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus convent.
A traffic study will be conducted by Horizons, said Lakeway Building Committee member Henri Wante.
“We feel like we’re going to have to do traffic study for accessibility to the new site and we’re going to be moving forward with receiving quotes for a traffic study,” he said.
After meeting with the public works director in Littleton, Horizons Engineering also recommended that the school district perform a flow study for the sewer system to determine if the flow rates from a new school would be in line with the current flow demand or if new beefed-up piping will be needed, he said.
That survey will cost about $1,200, which will come out of the $155,000 that town meeting voters in March approved to be added to the Lakeway Elementary School Building and Grounds Improvement Capital Reserve Fund to pay specifically for tests and studies at the proposed school site.
“We are still within the $155,000 allowance from warrant article 5 from the town and so far so good as far as maintaining the budget,” said Wante.
From Crane Street, there is an 8-inch sewer pipe that extends to Cottage Street into a 12-inch pipe, he said.
“They have the current flow rate, but they are going to need what our flow rate is going to be to make sure the pipe size is going to work and still have some room for future development,” said Wante.
During Monday’s Select Board meeting, Wante said he and other Lakeway School Building Committee members will provide the Select Board with an update on the project’s current status and the progress in maintaining the work within the $155,000 budget.
During the non-public session of Monday’s school board meeting, board members were expected to review the proposed operations and land agreement between the convent and school district.
The committee has since met with the convent regarding the agreement, said Wante.
“I think all that’s left is to look at all of the lawyer print, but it’s what we want and it’s what they want,” he said.
At this point, it’s a matter of review and of the school board signing the agreement, said Wante.
“It’s a big plus for us to get that done,” he said.
For the upcoming site studies, the board on Monday approved a total withdrawal of $6,250 from the Lakeway School Building and Grounds Capital Reserve fund to pay for the Horizons engineering invoice.
In 2022, the school board and committee concluded that building a new school, which would be about 77,000 square feet, would be better than renovating the existing seven-decade-old school along Union Street as both options would cost about the same and a new, more energy-efficient school would reduce maintenance and operational costs, offer more room inside and more parking and activities areas outside, and meet today’s educational needs.
The district has not yet released total estimated cost numbers and is working on a plan to apply for state building aid, which would reduce the local taxpayer share.
Any final decision for a new school would go to a town-wide vote that will likely take place in March 2024.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.