Littleton School District Board Moves Closer To Signed Agreement For New Lakeway School Property
During the Littleton School District’s deliberative session on Wednesday, Henri Wante, member of the Lakeway Elementary School Committee, presented a Lakeway-related article seeking $155,000 for architectural work to prepare the district for its application to the state for state building aid for a new proposed school. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As the Littleton School Board moves closer to signing the operations and land agreement for the parcel being offered by donation for a new Lakeway Elementary School, members of the Lakeway Building Committee will be presenting to the public on Monday, July 17, the status of the project and work completed to date.

During an update on Monday, Erica Antonucci, vice-chair of the school board and member of the committee, said the committee would be meeting on Tuesday with Banwell Architects and Horizons Engineering to review several elements of the new school project, which is being proposed on 17 acres at the top of Crane Street that is offered for donation by The Daughters of Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus convent.

