Littleton School District:Challenging Times Call For Revamped Summer School

LITTLETON — In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic, which at times required schools to adopt all-remote learning or hybrid learning (remote mixed with two days of traditional classroom time), has made education even more of a challenge.
To meet it, some principals are advancing plans to restructure summer school to address wider-than-normal learning gaps and students who have fallen behind and prepare them for the 2021-2022 school year.
One such school is the K-6 Lakeway Elementary School, which this week presented its plan to the Littleton School Board.
“It’s been a year of challenges and we want to do as much as we possibly can this summer to increase their achievement levels as they go into the fall,” said Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart.
Traditionally, summer school has been for identified students and a small group of non-identified students at risk, said LES Principal Crystal Martin.
“There are a lot of thematic elements to maintain their skills so they don’t get what teachers call the ‘summer slide,’” she said.
Historically, retention has been the focus of summer school.
But not so much for 2021.
“There would be some cases where that would be appropriate, but realistically what we’re looking at doing is accelerating their learning and accelerating the closing of learning gaps,” said Martin. “It’s not a catch-up mentality, it’s moving them forward as quickly as we can to get them back on track.”
The focus will be more on individualized and strategic interventions based on student needs, and data will be used from classroom assessments to determine which interventions students need.
The residual effect of the pandemic is that all students have had an impact on their ability to access the same curriculum, instruction, and assessment that they would have in a traditional school year, she said.
“Obviously, identified students qualify … [and] they would be the first consideration, but we would certainly be extending this to students at risk or students that were more significantly impacted by the pandemic and learning opportunities during that time,” said Martin.
The plan, which was backed unanimously by the five-member school board, would call for a decrease in the size of groups to an ideal ratio of one teacher for six students.
“The reason for that is we are really focusing on individualized interventions rather than group and thematic units that are grade-level specific,” said Martin. “We really want to drill down into what the individual students need and how we can move them forward and how to do that as quickly as possible.”
In the past, the pay rate per teacher per summer has been $1,800.
The board agreed to Martin’s proposal for a total $3,000 teacher pay rate and a $1,500 rate for para-professionals, with the extra money constituting a “COVID stipend” that will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The additional $1,200 for teachers would come from CARES Act money and the balance from what is already budgeted in the summer school budget.
“Given the times and given COVID and given teacher burnout, Kelly [Noland, director of student services] and I are aware that staffing summer school is going to be a challenge this year,” said Martin. “Last year, it was remote and it was a significant challenge to staff the program. This year, we are expecting that we will be on campus with many of the protocols that we have now still in place.”
The summer school program is for the month of July, four days a week and three hours a day for students, with teachers getting paid for four hours a day that includes a half-hour added to either end, as well as a day for preparation and planning and a day for cleanup and pack-up.
“The rationale here is we really need to address the learning gaps,” said Martin. “Many students have them, but some are significantly impacted more so. We are also making a recommendation that over the next two years we increase the amount that we devote to summer school programming, half of it in the first year and half of it in the second year, while we still have COVID money. But by the end of that COVID money, we’d like to maintain this level of programming and service in the summer.”
In an average summer, about 80 LES students participate, a number that Martin expects to be higher this summer than in the past given the circumstances.
Martin and Noland estimate that 17 to 18 teachers and 10 to 11 paras will be needed, though that number remains a bit of a moving target until final student enrollment numbers are set.
Summer school absorbs some incoming kindergartners and its participating sixth-grade students attend at Daisy Bronson Middle School or Littleton Academy.
School Board Member Larry Blaisdell was supportive of both the teacher pay increase, saying it’s probably the best use of the CARES Act money, and the summer school plan, which he said provides a great opportunity to support students.
