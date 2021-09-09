LITTLETON — The opening of Lakeway Elementary School, Daisy Bronson Middle School and Littleton High School for the 2021-2022 school year went smoothly, and COVID-19 testing is being implemented in schools after a number of requests, Littleton School District SAU 84 officials said this week.
SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart gave an update during the school board’s meeting on Tuesday.
The first day of school was Aug. 30.
“Our enrollment is up” said Hart. “It’s a little higher than it was prior to COVID. There are a total of 676 students this year. That is up by 40 or 50 students last year at this point. Staffing is also in much better shape this year than last year … I can safely say we had a smooth opening.”
On Wednesday, Ann Wiggett, vice-chair of the school board, spoke of the testing.
“Ten people said they were interested in testing, but we will only do the symptomatic testing moving forward because the nurses are trained to do that and we’re not doing anything with asymptomatic testing.”
Because school nurses have been trained, testing is being done at the schools.
“School reopening is the same way it’s been — traditional,” said Wiggett. “That’s the way it’s going to be unless things change. You don’t know. It’s a moving target.”
As of Thursday, active COVID-19 cases in the Littleton area had ticked down, with Littleton, Lisbon, Monroe, Bethlehem, Franconia, Dalton, and Whitefield, at less than five, Haverhill at six, and Lancaster at 13.
The traditional model in Littleton is full days in the classroom face-to-face, five days a week with masks optional.
In its reopening plan, SAU 84 also has at the ready an enhanced traditional model, which would still be in school five days a week, but would implement some health and safety protocols and masking if the number of active cases in the community rises to a level that warrants them.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Hart said at the end of the first four days teachers had a session to gauge the student experience.
“Some of the things they felt were important were collaboration, curiosity, communication, engagement, questioning,” he said. “I think all of those are powerful words to describe the experience people had those first four days back.”
On Thursday afternoon, Hart spoke to The Caledonian-Record about the testing, an upcoming vaccine clinic at the schools, and about a public input session for parents scheduled for next week.
“The testing is immediate and the nurses at every school are trained,” he said. “If we have a student presenting some symptoms and their parents give us the authority to do it, we’ll test them.”
Because only about 10 people were interested in receiving a vaccine, it wasn’t enough for nurses at Littleton Regional Healthcare to set up vaccination clinics at the schools, at least currently, said Hart.
But the school district will be sharing with parents how children can connect with the hospital for a vaccine and is scheduling two vaccine clinics at the schools, on Oct. 1 and Oct. 20.
“We are going to be giving students the opportunity to get vaccinated here,” he said.
To date, some 98 percent of school staff have been vaccinated.
And for matters COVID- and non-COVID-related, parents will have the opportunity to offer input from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Lakeway Elementary School.
“I try to have it pretty open,” said Hart. “It’s saying to people who attend if you were in my position as superintendent, what would you be focusing on.”
If it is a large gathering, attendees will be broken into smaller groups and groups will come to a consensus on three to five things they feel are very important to them, he said.
“For me, it’s really helpful, so from a parent’s point of view I can understand what they feel the most urgent priorities should be,” said Hart. “If you were doing my job, what would you be doing and why is that important.”
