LITTLETON — Town Moderator Gerald Winn, who has seen much in his more than half century serving as Littleton’s moderator, noted the unusual nature of the 2021 Littleton School District SAU 84 deliberative session on Wednesday evening.
Masked and safely spaced to keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic, some three dozen residents ventured into the Littleton High School cafeteria to make their voices heard.
“There’s no dress rehearsal for this one,” said Winn.
In the end, though, it went smoothly and the residents voted unanimously to put the 2021-2022 proposed $17.229 million budget on the warrant as presented.
Also approved unchanged (save for a small housekeeping item on one) were seven warrant articles, which included a professional staff union contract and a $30,000 request to enlist a project manager to bring forth the options for Lakeway Elementary School.
Before the vote on the budget, the school board and SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart gave an hour-long presentation on the proposed budget, which Hart said is a balance between providing a quality education to the community’s youth and recognizing the financial hardships faced by many in the community during the pandemic.
“You don’t see in this budget any big asks,” said Hart.
The biggest budget drivers were increased employee health care costs, as well as an increase in the district’s portion of the retirement share, an amount of more than $200,000, which is mandated by the state and out of Littleton’s control, he said.
“This is the central increase we have in our budget,” Hart said of the retirement share. “Everything else is a decrease or is flat.”
With those increases and a projected decrease in state revenue, the 2021-2022 budget shows a total increase of $243,575 in the general fund.
In all, the budget reflects an increase of 1.46 percent over last year’s budget and is essentially the same as the budget five years ago, said Hart.
The vote saw 34 residents vote unanimously to place the proposed budget on the warrant.
The default budget is higher, at $17.345 million.
Because of the pandemic, the number of students learning remotely out of school has increased, leading to a decrease in state revenues for the free-and-reduced lunch program, amounting to a reduction of $237,000 to $297,000.
A New Hampshire Senate bill, however, if made law, could recoup for the Littleton district at least $237,000, which Hart said would be returned directly to taxpayers.
Without the state aid, the current proposed budget itself carries a 33-cent tax increase.
If all warrant articles pass, the budget and warrant combined and without state aid would add 92 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to the local school tax rate.
Hart, though, said there is a good chance the additional state aid will come through to offset the tax rate.
Voters approved a collective bargaining agreement for professional staff that carries a $133,752 increase in salaries and benefits for fiscal year 2022 at the current staffing level.
They also approved raising $50,000 to conduct a district-wide operational audit, as well as an article asking them to establish a technology revolving fund and further appropriate $10,000 for transfer into the fund, which would accumulate with revenues the district receives for technology-related expenses.
Approved, too, was the establishment of a Lakeway Elementary School Buildings and Grounds Improvements Capital Reserve Fund and with an appropriation of $50,000 to come from the June 30 fund balance to start the fund (the money is surplus from closing the unneeded Heating Fuel Capital Reserve Fund).
The new project manager enlisted for the $30,000 would plan and facilitate the work associated with bringing multiple elementary school building proposals to the community for the 2024 annual school meeting.
The budget and warrant to be voted on next month has no architectural, design, or engineering requests, said school board Chairman Greg Cook.
The 2021-2022 school year goes into effect on July 1.
The town meeting ballot vote is scheduled for March 9 at the town garage on West Main Street.
