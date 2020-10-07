Littleton School District On Search For New High School Principal And Vice-Principal

Greg Fillion, left, vice-principal of Littleton High School and Daisy Bronson Middle School, and Jennifer Carbonneau, principal of LHS and DBMS, at the start of the 2017-2018 school year. They will be leaving their positions on June 30, 2021. The school district is now on the search for a new principal and vice-principal. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Leadership will soon change at the Littleton School District.

SAU 84 is on the search for both a new principal and vice-principal of the 7-12 Littleton High School and Daisy Bronson Middle School following the resignations of Jennifer Carbonneau and Greg Fillion.

