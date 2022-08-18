Littleton School District Plans Normal Opening

LITTLETON — For the first time in two years, the reopening of SAU 84 schools will be normal, with no COVID-19 opening plan carrying restrictions or safety protocols.
The first day of school for Lakeway Elementary School, Daisy Bronson Middle School, and Littleton High School is Aug. 29.
The first day for teachers is a week earlier, next Monday.
During the Littleton School Board’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said he is putting together a draft reopening plan for parents.
He asked the board for feedback.
“It’s regular reopening plan,” he said.
Hart, who since the pandemic hit in 2020 had been giving regular COVID updates with the number of teachers and students testing positive and the number in quarantine, said for the 2022-2023 school year he was looking at having school nurses and no longer administrators give the updates that are now being issued from such agencies as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That communication from the nurses would be more of a secondary communication and not the primary communication it had been, he said.
Under the current guidelines, vaccinated and unvaccinated people are treated exactly the same, and asymptomatic people no longer have to be tested, said school board member Travis Howard.
“You no longer have to quarantine if you had close contact [with an infected person] and don’t have symptoms,” he said. “You can come to school.”
And if a father, for example, had COVID-19 and his son had no symptoms, that student can attend school without having to be tested, said Howard.
After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, New Hampshire implemented safety protocols.
At schools had been masking, social distancing, and first 14 and then ten days of quarantine for those who tested positive for the virus.
In the past year, though, the severity of cases and hospitalizations have drastically decreased, and North Country hospitals are no longer reporting strains on their hospitals that came from admitting into care those with serious virus symptoms.
As of Wednesday evening, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported 20 new cases in the last 14 days in Littleton.
The nearby towns of Bethlehem had eight new cases, Lisbon five, Franconia five, and Haverhill 12.
