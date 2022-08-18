Littleton School District Plans Normal Opening
Buy Now

Littleton High School #filephoto

LITTLETON — For the first time in two years, the reopening of SAU 84 schools will be normal, with no COVID-19 opening plan carrying restrictions or safety protocols.

The first day of school for Lakeway Elementary School, Daisy Bronson Middle School, and Littleton High School is Aug. 29.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments