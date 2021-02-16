LITTLETON — Littleton School District SAU 84 will soon have a new principal for the the 7-12 Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School and a vice-principal for the K-6 Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary School.
During their meeting on Monday, the school board voted 5-0 to accept the nomination by SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart of Mark Fiorentino, the current elementary school vice-principal, who will be the next DBMS/LHS principal beginning July 1, for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Fiorentino, who was a LHS career and technical education center instructor before spending several years as principal of Colebrook Academy, was one of several dozen candidates for the position.
“Mark was the clear community favorite to be our next secondary school principal,” said Hart. “Mark received top scores from students, parents, and staff on educational leadership, stakeholder communication, management and operations, community engagement, and professional culture. Mark was the clear choice after an extensive search and selection process.”
The principal selection process began in October with the development of a comprehensive posting of the position.
Responding were nearly 30 professionals, said Hart.
A screening committee of students, parents, staff, teachers, administrators, and school board members reviewed applications and selected five semi-finalists, who were interviewed by the school committee,
Three finalists were selected for further consideration and they participated in an intensive day-long process and met in Zoom meetings with students, parents, teachers, administrators, and the school board, said Hart.
All stakeholder groups who attended the finalists interviews completed a survey that was submitted to the superintendent for his consideration when selecting the candidate to bring to the school board.
“Mark Fiorentino emerged the clear candidate of choice from this extensive process,” said Hart. “Mark has over 20 years of experience as an educator and has worked as a teacher and an adult education director in the technical education center. Mr. Fiorentino left Littleton to become a high school principal at Colebrook Academy, where he made a name for himself by introducing block scheduling, expanding cross-district collaboration, and leading his school in the final round of the school excellence award.”
Hart congratulated Fiorentino.
“It was strong competition and you did an exceptional job and I think you are going to bring a lot to our administrative team,” said Hart.
The first-year starting salary for the DBMS/LHS position is $92,500.
Fiorentino will replace current DBMS/LHS Principal Jennifer Carbonneau, who was hired in May 2017 and tendered her resignation in November 2019 to seek opportunities elsewhere.
Filling the DBMS/LHS principal position has caused a shift in the school district’s administrative team and their assignments, said Hart.
To meet that shift, Hart selected as an internal transfer, Melanie Harkless, the school district’s curriculum coordinator as the new vice-principal of LES, also effective July 1 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Harkless will serve alongside LES Principal Crystal Martin.
“Melanie has continued to impress me with her keen mind, knowledge of effective education, and strong-decision-making skills,” said Hart. I’m confident that Melanie will complement Crystal Martin’s exceptional leadership to make a highly dynamic elementary school administrative team.”
Harkless has more than 14 years of experience as an educator, four of them in a district-wide administrative role.
She holds an administrative certification in curriculum and an associate principal statement of eligibility from the New Hampshire Department of Education, and will complete a principal’s program at Plymouth State University later in 2021.
Harkless has earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree and a certificate of advanced graduate studies from PSU.
“Melanie Harkless is uniquely qualified for the newly defined assistant principal position, which will focus more heavily on curriculum and instruction,” said Hart. “Her work cultivates positive professional collaborative relationships with teachers, staff, and administration, K-12, and will be invaluable in the position. Melanie will play a key role in moving our elementary school to the next level of excellence.”
The first-year starting salary for the LES vice-principal position is $73,000.
Also announcing his resignation in November 2019 was Greg Fillion, current vice-principal of DBMS/LHS, who, like Carbonneau, will depart by July 1.
The DBMS/LHS vice-principal position has not yet been filled.
School Board Candidates
One school board seat, for a three-year term, is open for the March 2021 town meeting election.
Incumbent school board member, Millie Nelson, the current vice-chair of the board, is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Matt St. John.
