LITTLETON — After sailing through without voter amendments during Wednesday’s Littleton School District SAU 84 deliberative session, the proposed 2022-2023 school year budget and all warrant articles will go on the March 8 town meeting ballot as written.
Voters this year are being presented with a proposed budget that is more than $300,000 lower than the default budget.
The proposed budget, which carries a tax rate impact of $15.32 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, is $17.153 million.
The default budget is $17.461 million.
The main drivers in the budget are salaries, health insurance, and state-mandated contributions to the New Hampshire Retirement System, said SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart.
“We’ve been pretty efficient and effective,” he said.
Health insurance and salaries are flat, which Hart said is a reflection of how efficient the district is with taxpayer dollars.
SAU 84 is leveraging the funding it is receiving from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to make investments that will have a long-term beneficial impact for students after the ESSER funding runs out, said Hart.
This year, the district relaunched the Lakeway Elementary School Building Committee, which is looking at options for the aging school and will issue a report on the most appropriate space, said Hart.
The district will also have a technology audit to improve school facilities and functions.
“We are doing some innovative things, and doing it in a budget that was less than last year,” he said.
Each year, SAU 84 has returned money to taxpayers and this year was able to return $631,826, which is significantly more than the $550,000 average, said Hart.
School board chairman Greg Cook said the difference between the default and proposed budgets is $319,000, and if all proposed warrant articles pass, the articles would add an additional $316,000, which he said is still some $2,000 less than the 2021-2022 budget.
In addition to the budget, voters will be presented with a total of eight warrant articles.
Article 3, recommended unanimously by the school board and budget committee, asks voters to approve a three-year union collective bargaining agreement for Littleton teachers that carries an increase of $126,546 in salaries and benefits for fiscal year 2022-2023, an additional increase of $66,733 for 2023-2024, and an additional increase of $85,991 for 2024-2025.
It carries an estimated tax rate impact of 17 cents for fiscal year 2022-2023.
There is no increase to the actual salaries schedule during the next three years, said Ann Wiggett, vice-chair of the school board.
The proposed increases are longevity payments for teachers based on the number of years they have served the school district, as well as substitute teacher pay.
“The Littleton Teachers Association’s motivation going into this is recognizing those teachers who have been here for many years,” said Jeremy Brown, social studies teacher and president of the teachers union. ” It recognizes that dedication. We didn’t increase base pay and didn’t mess with the salary schedule.”
Article 5, also recommended unanimously by the school board and budget committee asks voters to approve a two-year collective bargaining agreement for the Littleton Support Staff Association that carries an increase of $140,294 in salaries and benefits for 2022-2023 and an additional increase of $58,044 for 2023-2024.
It carries a tax rate impact of 19 cents for 2022-2023.
The increase recognizes how vital the support staff is to the schools and their function as well as their hard work, said Brown.
“We would be in a difficult spot without them,” he said.
Article 7, allowed under RSA 198:4-b II, which was enacted in 2020, asks voters to increase what the district retains in its fund balance from 2.5 percent (the current percentage retained) to 5 percent of the district’s net local assessment in any given year (this year $11.229 million), to help cover any emergency expenditures, unforeseen expenses, and any over-expenditures.
Five percent would equate to $561,430, or 3.2 percent of the district’s budget.
An expenditure of any amount can only be done after a public hearing, and the school board is required to include a report on the retained balance in its annual report.
Article 8 will ask voters for $50,000 to put into the Lakeway Elementary School Building and Grounds Improvement Capital Reserve Fund, which was created last year with money from the heating fuel capital reserve fund that was discontinued.
“We need it,” Wiggett said of the money for Lakeway. “This would give the capital reserve fund $100,000.”
The requested $50,000 for this year will come from the undesignated fund balance with no amount to be raised by taxation.
Article 9 asks voters to add the tax rate impact to the budget and warrant articles having a tax impact, as the town has done.
“This is an option for us and we felt it was important for us to add the tax impact,” said school board member Larry Blaisdell, who referred to the article as a housekeeping item. “I think everybody would like to see that.”
Budget committee member Dan Stearns said the budget committee petitioned for Article 9, which will put the school district on parity with the town.
“It will be required every year,” said Stearns.
About 30 residents and school district staff attended the deliberative session, with no one speaking against the budget or warrant articles.
Hart thanked the district’s administration and the advisory town-school budget committee for a collaborative 2022-2023 budgeting process.
At the beginning of the deliberative session, Hart noted a recent U.S. News and World Report ranking of the best public schools in each state that recognized both Lakeway Elementary School and Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School for their achievements.
“Our high school was number 9 out of dozens of New Hampshire high schools,” said Hart. “Lakeway was in the top 2 percent of elementary schools in New Hampshire.”
Interim Town Moderator John Hennessey, appointed by selectmen to serve as school moderator for the 2022 deliberative session and March town vote, asked for a moment of silence to remember former school and town moderator Gerald Winn, who died in January.
Winn, said Hennessey, was the state’s longest-serving town moderator and served for 56 years until his retirement in September.
“He was also school moderator for 25 years, which is an amazing amount of time,” said Hennessey.
The school district town ballot vote is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 8 at the town highway garage on West Main Street.
The school district budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 takes effect on July 1.
